‘Squid Game’ lead star makes major concession ahead of season 3 release

Netflix finally released most-awaited first trailer of 'Squid Game' season 3 at Tudum event

Squid Game main cast member Lee Jung Jae has made a shocking confession ahead of the show release.

Lee, who stars as Player 456 in the hit show, revealed that he’s “nervous” about the forthcoming season.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter at Netflix’s Tudum event, he shared, “We are going to be releasing quite soon and I am very nervous.”

Lee continued, “I know that a lot of you out there are curious about what’s going to happen in season three, but all of us are more curious about how much you’re going to enjoy it. So, I can’t wait, I’m very nervous.”

During the stellar event, Netflix also released the highly-anticipated trailer of Squid Game season three.

In the viral trailer, Lee can be seen searching for answers as the games continue after his failed rebellion at the end of the second season.

Success of Squid Game season 2:

Squid Game season 2 was watched a record-breaking 68 million times in the first four days after its release on Netflix.

The viewership of the hit show dethroned Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday, which had raked up 50.1 million views.

Notably, the third and final season of Squid Game will be released on June 27.

