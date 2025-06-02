Jennifer Lawrence hangs out with ex boyfriend’s new flame Dakota Johnson

Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson enjoyed dinner outing in New York City.
As per Just Jared, the Hunger Games alum was recently spotted hanging out with her ex-boyfriend, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, new lady love Dakota.
On Saturday, they were heading out to go dining together on in New York City.
For those unversed, Jennifer dated Chris between 2014 and 2015. Later on, she married her now-husband Cooke Maroney in 2019.
Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Fifty Shades actress has been in a relationship with Chris since 2017 and they recently faced breakup rumours, but those have been denied.
A few months ago, Jennifer and Dakota were photographed hanging out together in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lawrence's personal life:
Jennifer Lawrence welcomed her second child with her husband last month.
She reflected on postpartum expressed during her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, "Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. But it's brutal and incredible. And so not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working. It taught me, I didn't know that I could feel so much.”
The Red Sparrow star became mother for the first time three years ago when she welcomed her son, Cy. Jennifer.