Chris Hughes deletes PDA-filled photo with JoJo Siwa after backlash

Chris Hughes had to delete an intimate picture with JoJo Siwa after receiving backlash.

On the weekend, the former Love Island contestant, 32, fuelled dating rumours by posting a snap of himself and the Dance Moms alum, 22, cuddling up in bed.

In the viral intimate picture, shirtless Chris can be seen planting a sweet kiss on JoJo’s forehead as she rested her head on his chest.

He called his rumoured girlfriend “Sleeepinnn beauty” in the caption.

However, shortly after receiving backlash from social media users Chris deleted the photo.

A user wrote on X, “She literally looks like a child next to him. Finding out he’s 32 and she’s 21 makes this extra weird.”

Another criticised, “Am I the only one who finds him posting them in such an intimate moment strange.”

“The fact he groomed her on national TV when she was in a relationship is crazy and people aren't even talking about it,” a third noted.

JoJo Siwa turns down Chris Hughes dating rumours:

Last week, JoJo turned down dating rumours with Chris Hughes during her appearance on ITV's Lorraine.

The Boomerang artist said, “Chris couldn’t let me down even if he tried. Chris is the best man.”

During her appearance, the musician shared that she’s not dating Chris Hughes.

