Ed Sheeran gears up for Australian tour as new album 'Play' nears release

Ed Sheeran recently dropped a surprise hint about his upcoming Australian tour ahead of the release of his eighth studio album, Play.
The 34-year-old English singer-songwriter turned to his TikTok handle earlier this week, where he accidentally revealed his new tour.
Renowned Australian radio show host Smallzy shared a rare exchange of the singer between his fans on his Instagram Stories.
His bombshell post included a laughable note he penned over his story that read, "BRB selling organs to buy concert tickets."
As per the viral TikTok, a fan asked the Perfect singer, "How does coming back to Australia soon sound to you?"
In response, the Grammy-winning musician wrote, "Start of 2026."
Despite his casual revelation, the Shape of You hitmaker's representatives denied the update to keep the surprise under wraps.
Sheeran's management team spoke with Mail Online, noting, "We aren't in the habit of pre-announcing announcements – but there will be news on our plans for 26 later this summer."
When did Ed Sheeran last perform in Australia?
This 2026 tour will mark the Photograph crooner's return to Australia after three years of his record-breaking tour Down Under. He last performed in the country in 2023.
For those unaware, Ed Sheeran recently kicked off the European leg of his Mathematics tour at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.
Mathematics is his fourth ongoing concert tour, which he commenced in April 2022 and is set to conclude in September this year.
The tour is in support of his fifth studio album = and his sixth studio album – which he released in 2021 and 2023, respectively.
During the tour, he also launched the compilation album +–=÷× in last year.
What is Ed Sheeran's upcoming project?
Ed Sheeran is set to launch his eighth studio album, Play, in this year's September.