‘Coronation Street’ star Barbara Ferris leaves fans mourning after death

Coronation Street star Barbara Ferris has passed away at age 85.
The late actress played the role of barmaid in Coronation Street in 1961, but left the series after 10 episodes as she found it hard to understand the Lancastrian accent.
During her stellar career, Barbara starred in Catch Us If You Can and Children Of The Damned. Her last role came in 1990, she played Peter Medak in The Krays.
Barbara Ferris’ retirement from acting:
Barbara Ferri retired from film industry to raise family, and to travel with her husband John Quested.
As per Daily Mail, she had two homes; one in Ireland, Zurich and the other in London.
Fans tributes:
A fan wrote on X, “Absolutely gutted to hear about Barbara Ferris. She had such a quiet grace on screen. Catch Us if You Can was a core memory from my childhood. Rest easy, Dinah.”
Another penned, “To be clear, Barbara Ferris didn't leave Corrie because she couldn't understand the Lancashire accents. Her character left for that reason, she was only hired for the 10 episodes and that was her reason for quitting her job in the Rovers. 1961.”
“So sad to hear her death, condolences to her family,” a third noted.
Barbara is survived by her husband John and three children, Nicholas, Christopher, and Catherine.