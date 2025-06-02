Entertainment

Taylor Swift gives subtle nod to Travis Kelce during night out with Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez spotted at Monkey Bar in Manhattan, New York City on Saturday

After staying away from spotlight for months, Taylor Swift has once again in headlines for past few days.

Over the weekend, the Lover hitmaker stepped out with bestie Selena Gomez in New York City after reclaiming her masters.

The 35-year-old Swift and 32-year-old Gomez were spotted at Monkey Bar in Manhattan on Saturday.

During the outing, Swift paid subtle tribute to her boyfriend Travis Kelce while he wasn't with them.

The Grammy-winner star was spotted wearing a custom Wove x Michelle Wie West gold and diamond tennis friendship bracelet with the letters "TNT,” as per TMZ.

While, the NFL star was in Kansas City for the Big Slick charity event, the All Too Well singer was seemingly thinking about him.

The night out came just days after Swift successfully purchased her own music catalogue, for a whopping amount.

Swift was seen wearing a black minidress with silver heels, diamond strand earrings and a black handbag.

Meanwhile, Gomez donned a sleeveless brown top tucked into matching brown pants with a brown jacket and brown pointed-toe heels.

Photo: Backgrid
Photo: Backgrid


Taylor Swift ‘TNT’ bracelet

According to PEOPLE, Travis Kelce approached the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Wove Made Inc. Jewelers for a sweet surprise for girlfriend Taylor Swift and they made this beautiful bracelet in just three days.

