Entertainment

'Nobody Wants This' confirms season 2 debut date on Netflix

Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This' is set to premiere on Netflix in the fall of 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Nobody Wants This – Netflix's romantic comedy – has been confirmed to return to the streaming platform with second season.

The series is being renewed with it's original cast including Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Stephanie Faracy, Jackie Tohn, and Sherry Cola, Daniella Stokdyk, Jeff Morton.

Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan joined the comedy as executive producers and show-runner for season 2, along with Nora Silver.

About Nobody Wants This

Nobody Want This follows an interesting dynamic between an agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi.

The series season 1 delved into the different outlooks Joanne, played by Kristen have on life in comparison to her partner Noah, who was portrayed by Adam Brody.

Along with modern obstacle a couple has to face in the world they are also surrounded by well-meaning – but sometimes – sabotaging family members including Joanne's sister Morgan and Noah's brother Sasha.

The season one ended with an uncertain future for the loved-up pair as podcaster revealed that she was not ready to convert to Judaism.

Season 2 will also have variety of guest cast members including Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, Arian Moayed, and Leighton Meester.

The first instalment was a major hit and spent six weeks in Netflix's Global English Top 10 TV List and reached the Top 10 in 89 countries.

About Nobody wants This season 2 release date

Nobody Wants This' second part will be premiering on Netflix on October 23, 2025, as the news was announced by the cast and crew at an Emmys FYC event for the show's first season.

