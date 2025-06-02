Entertainment

Sutton Foster makes bold statement after Hugh Jackman’s ex’s brutal remarks

Sutton Foster's appearance comes amid intense scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Hugh Jackman

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sutton Foster makes bold statement after Hugh Jackman’s ex’s brutal remark
Sutton Foster makes bold statement after Hugh Jackman’s ex’s brutal remark

Hugh Jackman’s new flame Sutton Foster has made a bold statement as she returned to spotlight days after his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ brutal jab.

Over the weekend, the younger actress made solo appearance at the red carpet at Sunday’s 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards, where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical.

The 50-year-old actress turned heads in a sleek gown and put on smiley display as she posed for the photos with her Once Upon a Mattress costar Michael Urie.

While, fellow nominees like Nicole Scherzinger, Audra McDonald, and Darren Criss took time to speak with media, Foster notably kept her distance from reporters and made a swift exit from the red carpet to avoid the press.

As per Daily Mail, Foster desperately avoided questions due to her eyebrow-raising romance with the Deadpool and Wolverine star.

Her appearance comes amid intense scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Jackman, whose messy divorce from Furness has stirred up plenty of controversy.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness divorce

Last week, Deborra-Lee officially filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman, two years after announcing their separation.

Later on, she gave a bombshell interview to Daily Mail about her heartbreak, taking a pointed swipe at Jackman amid swirling rumors he cheated with Sarah Foster, whom he started dating earlier this year.

According to recent reports, Foster has begun moving her belongings into Jackman’s luxurious New York penthouse, which he purchased with Furness in 2022. 

Chris Hughes deletes PDA-filled photo with JoJo Siwa after backlash
Chris Hughes deletes PDA-filled photo with JoJo Siwa after backlash
JoJo Siwa receives forehead kiss from Chris Hughes in intimate deleted picture
Cardi B makes romance Instagram official with new beau amid Offset divorce
Cardi B makes romance Instagram official with new beau amid Offset divorce
Cardi B takes romance with new beau NFL star Stefon Diggs to next level amid messy Offset divorce
'Nobody Wants This' confirms season 2 debut date on Netflix
'Nobody Wants This' confirms season 2 debut date on Netflix
Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This' is set to premiere on Netflix in the fall of 2025
Travis Kelce makes first appearance amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours
Travis Kelce makes first appearance amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours
Travis Kelce steps out with Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes as girlfriend Taylor Swift enjoys dinner with Selena Gomez
Diddy’s victim sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual abuse in surprise trial twist
Diddy’s victim sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual abuse in surprise trial twist
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accuser Crystal McKinney files sexual assault lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein
'Daredevil' star Devin Harjes breathes his last at 41 after battle with cancer
'Daredevil' star Devin Harjes breathes his last at 41 after battle with cancer
Devin Harjes was best known for his roles in 'Daredevil' and 'Manifest'
Vanessa Kirby reveals first pregnancy at ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ premiere
Vanessa Kirby reveals first pregnancy at ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ premiere
The ‘Mission: Impossible’ starlet debuted her growing baby bump at the premiere of her upcoming film, ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’
Miley Cyrus drops cinematic video of new song 'Every Girl You've Ever Loved'
Miley Cyrus drops cinematic video of new song 'Every Girl You've Ever Loved'
For 'Every Girl You've Ever Loved' Miley Cyrus collaborated with Naomi Campbell
Ben Affleck turns to his kids as exes Jennifer Garner, Ana de Armas move on
Ben Affleck turns to his kids as exes Jennifer Garner, Ana de Armas move on
The 'Argo' actor steps out with his children in Beverly Hills amid personal lows and setbacks
'Little Women' star Saoirse Ronan to welcome first child with Jack Lowden?
'Little Women' star Saoirse Ronan to welcome first child with Jack Lowden?
Jack Lowden and Saoirse Ronan secretly tied the knot in July last year after dating each other for longtime
Jennifer Lopez shares motivating messages as ex Ben Affleck hits personal lows
Jennifer Lopez shares motivating messages as ex Ben Affleck hits personal lows
JLo’s powerful words come at the same time her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, goes through major personal setbacks
Taylor Swift sparks pregnancy buzz as fans notice baby bump in new appearance
Taylor Swift sparks pregnancy buzz as fans notice baby bump in new appearance
The 'Lover' crooner ignites pregnancy speculations during her latest outing in New York City with pal Selena Gomez