Sutton Foster makes bold statement after Hugh Jackman’s ex’s brutal remarks

Hugh Jackman’s new flame Sutton Foster has made a bold statement as she returned to spotlight days after his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ brutal jab.
Over the weekend, the younger actress made solo appearance at the red carpet at Sunday’s 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards, where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical.
The 50-year-old actress turned heads in a sleek gown and put on smiley display as she posed for the photos with her Once Upon a Mattress costar Michael Urie.
While, fellow nominees like Nicole Scherzinger, Audra McDonald, and Darren Criss took time to speak with media, Foster notably kept her distance from reporters and made a swift exit from the red carpet to avoid the press.
As per Daily Mail, Foster desperately avoided questions due to her eyebrow-raising romance with the Deadpool and Wolverine star.
Her appearance comes amid intense scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Jackman, whose messy divorce from Furness has stirred up plenty of controversy.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness divorce
Last week, Deborra-Lee officially filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman, two years after announcing their separation.
Later on, she gave a bombshell interview to Daily Mail about her heartbreak, taking a pointed swipe at Jackman amid swirling rumors he cheated with Sarah Foster, whom he started dating earlier this year.
According to recent reports, Foster has begun moving her belongings into Jackman’s luxurious New York penthouse, which he purchased with Furness in 2022.