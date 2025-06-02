Diddy’s victim sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual abuse in surprise trial twist

After Sean Combs, his accuser Crystal McKinney has now dragged convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein to court!
In a recent update, PEOPLE reported that one of Diddy’s sexual assault victim has now taken a legal action against the 73-year-old American film producer for the same crime.
The outlet shared that a complaint, which was filed earlier this year against Weinstein, was amended a few days ago, revealing the name of McKinney as an alleged victim.
As per the lawsuit, Crystal McKinney accused the producer of raping her and a friend in a Manhattan hotel room in 2003.
She claimed that Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving his time in prison while awaiting a re-trial for his sex crimes conviction, lured her to the hotel by calling her from an unnamed modeling company for a business meeting at West Village lounge.
McKinney alleged that the Untouchable producer piled booze on them, attempted to touch her chest, and when she and her friend went to the restroom, Weinstein barged in with his private parts exposed.
The accuser also claimed that before raping them, Harvey Weinstein made her and her friend engage in sexual acts with each other.
However, Harvey Weinstein has rejected all the allegations leveled up against him by Crystal McKinney.
Who is Harvey Weinstein?
Harvey Weinstein is an American film producer and co-founder of entertainment company, Miramax.
The producer was convicted of multiple sexual offenses, who later became the key figure in the 2017’s #MeToo movement – a social movement and awareness campaign against sexual abuse, harassment, and rape culture.
The campaign exposed widespread sexual abuse in the entertainment industry.