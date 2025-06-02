Entertainment

Travis Kelce makes first appearance amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours

Travis Kelce steps out with Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes as girlfriend Taylor Swift enjoys dinner with Selena Gomez

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Travis Kelce makes first appearance amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours
Travis Kelce makes first appearance amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours

Travis Kelce has made first public appearance after his girlfriend Taylor Swift sparked pregnancy rumours.

The NFL player attended a star-studded charity fundraiser with his family and teammates while the Grammy winner enjoyed a girls’ night out with her longtime friend Selena Gomez in New York City.

Travis, 35, was spotted at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City over the weekend alongside brother Jason Kelce and teammates Patrick Mahomes, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet.

As per the reports, the charity event, now in its 16th year, raised more than $4.5 million for the children's hospital.

Taylor Swift pregnancy speculations:

During Taylor Swift’s outing with BFF Selena Gomez in NYC, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a “baby bump” in paparazzi pictures and assumed she’s pregnant.

A fan wrote on X, “I’m betting all my fortune that mother Taylor is pregnant..that’s definitely a baby bump.”

Another wrote, “Taylor swift is finally in her motherhood era mark my word swifties.”

"Omg is that a baby bump?! Taylor looks absolutely glowing and I’m low-key convinced she might be pregnant, can’t wait for an official announcement!!,” a third noted.

To note, the romantic couple have been in a relationship since the summer of 2023.

Chris Hughes deletes PDA-filled photo with JoJo Siwa after backlash
Chris Hughes deletes PDA-filled photo with JoJo Siwa after backlash
JoJo Siwa receives forehead kiss from Chris Hughes in intimate deleted picture
Cardi B makes romance Instagram official with new beau amid Offset divorce
Cardi B makes romance Instagram official with new beau amid Offset divorce
Cardi B takes romance with new beau NFL star Stefon Diggs to next level amid messy Offset divorce
'Nobody Wants This' confirms season 2 debut date on Netflix
'Nobody Wants This' confirms season 2 debut date on Netflix
Season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This' is set to premiere on Netflix in the fall of 2025
Sutton Foster makes bold statement after Hugh Jackman’s ex’s brutal remarks
Sutton Foster makes bold statement after Hugh Jackman’s ex’s brutal remarks
Sutton Foster's appearance comes amid intense scrutiny surrounding her relationship with Hugh Jackman
Diddy’s victim sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual abuse in surprise trial twist
Diddy’s victim sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual abuse in surprise trial twist
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accuser Crystal McKinney files sexual assault lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein
'Daredevil' star Devin Harjes breathes his last at 41 after battle with cancer
'Daredevil' star Devin Harjes breathes his last at 41 after battle with cancer
Devin Harjes was best known for his roles in 'Daredevil' and 'Manifest'
Vanessa Kirby reveals first pregnancy at ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ premiere
Vanessa Kirby reveals first pregnancy at ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ premiere
The ‘Mission: Impossible’ starlet debuted her growing baby bump at the premiere of her upcoming film, ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’
Miley Cyrus drops cinematic video of new song 'Every Girl You've Ever Loved'
Miley Cyrus drops cinematic video of new song 'Every Girl You've Ever Loved'
For 'Every Girl You've Ever Loved' Miley Cyrus collaborated with Naomi Campbell
Ben Affleck turns to his kids as exes Jennifer Garner, Ana de Armas move on
Ben Affleck turns to his kids as exes Jennifer Garner, Ana de Armas move on
The 'Argo' actor steps out with his children in Beverly Hills amid personal lows and setbacks
'Little Women' star Saoirse Ronan to welcome first child with Jack Lowden?
'Little Women' star Saoirse Ronan to welcome first child with Jack Lowden?
Jack Lowden and Saoirse Ronan secretly tied the knot in July last year after dating each other for longtime
Jennifer Lopez shares motivating messages as ex Ben Affleck hits personal lows
Jennifer Lopez shares motivating messages as ex Ben Affleck hits personal lows
JLo’s powerful words come at the same time her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, goes through major personal setbacks
Taylor Swift sparks pregnancy buzz as fans notice baby bump in new appearance
Taylor Swift sparks pregnancy buzz as fans notice baby bump in new appearance
The 'Lover' crooner ignites pregnancy speculations during her latest outing in New York City with pal Selena Gomez