Travis Kelce makes first appearance amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours

Travis Kelce has made first public appearance after his girlfriend Taylor Swift sparked pregnancy rumours.
The NFL player attended a star-studded charity fundraiser with his family and teammates while the Grammy winner enjoyed a girls’ night out with her longtime friend Selena Gomez in New York City.
Travis, 35, was spotted at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City over the weekend alongside brother Jason Kelce and teammates Patrick Mahomes, Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet.
As per the reports, the charity event, now in its 16th year, raised more than $4.5 million for the children's hospital.
Taylor Swift pregnancy speculations:
During Taylor Swift’s outing with BFF Selena Gomez in NYC, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a “baby bump” in paparazzi pictures and assumed she’s pregnant.
A fan wrote on X, “I’m betting all my fortune that mother Taylor is pregnant..that’s definitely a baby bump.”
Another wrote, “Taylor swift is finally in her motherhood era mark my word swifties.”
"Omg is that a baby bump?! Taylor looks absolutely glowing and I’m low-key convinced she might be pregnant, can’t wait for an official announcement!!,” a third noted.
To note, the romantic couple have been in a relationship since the summer of 2023.