Cardi B makes romance Instagram official with new beau amid Offset divorce 

Cardi B is taking her romance with new beau to next level!
The Up hitmaker went Instagram official with NFL star Stefon Diggs amid her messy divorce with her estranged husband Offset.
Over the weekend, the 32-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a series of steamy photos with Diggs as they marked half a year together.
In the sizzling photos, Cardi could be seen wearing a sexy, one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a yacht with her new flame during a Memorial Day celebration in Miami.
One of the photos showed the rapper faulting her Mother’s Day flowers and gifts from her NFL boyfriend.
Meanwhile, a clip featured the couple's intimate moment as Diggs can be seen spanking Cardi B while dancing.
"Chapter 5 ......Hello Chapter six," she wrote in the caption for a wrap-up post for the month of May.
This comes a day after Cardi B lashed out at ex Offset in a fiery rant amid a contentious divorce battle that now allegedly includes a request for spousal support.
About Cardi B and Stefon Diggs romance
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs first sparked dating rumors in February when they were spotted partying in New York City. Later on, the couple was seen spending Valentine’s Day together.
They made their first public appearance earlier this month, sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden for an NBA playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks.