Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup clash prompts high-security alert

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup 2024 clash has prompted high security around the stadium.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said, "India vs Pakistan is like the Super Bowl on steroids. We had no idea how huge it was. We want to put our best foot forward."
Patrick Ryder, the Nassau County police commissioner, also promised that there would be increased security. He informed, “This is the largest security we’ve ever had to do in this county’s history. I can also guarantee you that it is the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9.”
Hindustan Times reported that last week, a pro-ISIS group released a photo on social media which had the picture of a hooded man carrying a gun with the date June 9 with the caption, "You wait for the matches ... and we wait for you.”
The ICC said in a statement: “The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority, and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place.”
It furthered, “We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event.”
As per Telegraph report, New York Police has deployed snipers to patrol the most-anticipated high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan. Additionally, there would be increased security at the stadium with SWAT teams and civil-dressed police officers on duty.