Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s education path reveals shocking truths

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid footballer in the football history

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 03, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo’s education path reveals shocking truths
Cristiano Ronaldo’s education path reveals shocking truths

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history.

While Ronaldo frequently shows his talent on the football field, there is curiosity about how he performed academically and how much education he received.

Ronaldo’s football skills are well-known worldwide, but he lagged behind in terms of education.

From a young age, his football talent was recognized and he prioritzed developing his football skills over focusing on academics.

He was once removed from school as a punishment for an incident where he threw a chair at a teacher.

Ronaldo’s lack of interest in academics led to poor performance in school and as a result, he decided to leave school at the age of 14 to focus on his football career.

Despite his academic struggles, Ronaldo was highly admired by his classmates for his exceptional football skills.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s parents not only supported his decision to leave school but also encouraged him to fully focus on his football career.

Today, the Portuguese football star is not only one of the highest-paid footballer in the football history but also continues to break records one after another.

Recently, the Al-Nassr star became the first player in football history to achieve 700 wins with club teams.

Not only that, Ronaldo recently reached 921 goals in his career, creating a significant lead over Lionel Messi in the all-time top scorers’ list with 71 more goals than Messi, who has 850 goals.

World’s richest country: Tiny paradise with incredible attractions

World’s richest country: Tiny paradise with incredible attractions
Prince Harry completely in ‘shock’ after Meghan Markle divorce book claims

Prince Harry completely in ‘shock’ after Meghan Markle divorce book claims
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai amid big Bollywood comeback

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai amid big Bollywood comeback

Princess Anne rewears 55-year-old tartan suit to Rugby Match: Photos

Princess Anne rewears 55-year-old tartan suit to Rugby Match: Photos

Raptors vs Clippers: fans give shocking reaction during US national anthem
Raptors vs Clippers: fans give shocking reaction during US national anthem
Cristiano Ronaldo’s UFC fight night appearance ends in upset for his friend
Cristiano Ronaldo’s UFC fight night appearance ends in upset for his friend
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB appoints Hina Munawar as first female manager
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB appoints Hina Munawar as first female manager
Ronaldo leaves Messi behind to become ‘only’ footballer to achieve THIS record
Ronaldo leaves Messi behind to become ‘only’ footballer to achieve THIS record
Carlos Alcaraz ‘rejects’ luxury jet offer, ends up waiting for luggage
Carlos Alcaraz ‘rejects’ luxury jet offer, ends up waiting for luggage
Max Verstappen vs. Lewis Hamilton: F1 highest paid driver of 2025
Max Verstappen vs. Lewis Hamilton: F1 highest paid driver of 2025
Emma Raducanu gets surprise entry at Abu Dhabi Open after last-minute upgrade
Emma Raducanu gets surprise entry at Abu Dhabi Open after last-minute upgrade
Cristiano Ronaldo, Piers Morgan share special moment in Saudi Arabia: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo, Piers Morgan share special moment in Saudi Arabia: Watch
Teen figure skater's final Instagram post goes viral after fatal plane crash
Teen figure skater's final Instagram post goes viral after fatal plane crash
UFC president Dana White strikes back at Bryce Mitchell’s Hitler comment
UFC president Dana White strikes back at Bryce Mitchell’s Hitler comment
Cristiano Ronaldo finally opens up about his bond with Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo finally opens up about his bond with Lionel Messi
Ravens Justin Tucker breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations
Ravens Justin Tucker breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations