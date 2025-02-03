Cristiano Ronaldo’s education path reveals shocking truths

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history.
While Ronaldo frequently shows his talent on the football field, there is curiosity about how he performed academically and how much education he received.
Ronaldo’s football skills are well-known worldwide, but he lagged behind in terms of education.
From a young age, his football talent was recognized and he prioritzed developing his football skills over focusing on academics.
He was once removed from school as a punishment for an incident where he threw a chair at a teacher.
Ronaldo’s lack of interest in academics led to poor performance in school and as a result, he decided to leave school at the age of 14 to focus on his football career.
Despite his academic struggles, Ronaldo was highly admired by his classmates for his exceptional football skills.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s parents not only supported his decision to leave school but also encouraged him to fully focus on his football career.
Today, the Portuguese football star is not only one of the highest-paid footballer in the football history but also continues to break records one after another.
Recently, the Al-Nassr star became the first player in football history to achieve 700 wins with club teams.
Not only that, Ronaldo recently reached 921 goals in his career, creating a significant lead over Lionel Messi in the all-time top scorers’ list with 71 more goals than Messi, who has 850 goals.