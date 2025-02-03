Entertainment

Liam Payne receives special honour from Chris Martin at Grammys 2025

The Coldplay frontman began his performance on the One Direction alum's 'All My Love'

  • February 03, 2025


Chris Martin took the stage to pay a heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne at the 2025 Grammys as he dedicated a touching performance of All My Love in his honor.

On Sunday 02, the Memoriam segment kicked off with a video of the One Direction alum in his boyband heyday.

In the video, he said, “We never expected any of this to happen. We have done some amazing things.”

The Coldplay frontman began his performance on Payne’s hit as a photo popped up along with a reading, “Liam Payne, singer-songwriter, One Direction.”

In a Memoriam segment, Martin paid tribute to music leagendries including Marianne Faithfull, Tito Jackson, Eric Carmen, Cissie Houston and Rich Homie Quan.

Soon after the emotional video went viral the fans took to the comment section to share the emotional reaction.

One fan wrote, “The tribute to liam really has me bawling  seeing stuff like this and it still just doesn’t even feel real.”

Another noted, “Enjoying the grammys and then getting hit with the liam payne tribute felt like getting hit by a semi truck.”

The third commented, “Liam Payne being first in the Grammy memoriam and having a little video is something I will never get over. Chris Martin's tribute to Liam Payne oh i'm an emotional wreck.”

To note, Liam Payne died aged 31 in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

