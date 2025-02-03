Taylor Swift joins Jay-Z to celebrate Beyoncé's historical Grammy win

Taylor Swift celebrated Beyoncé's major milestone with her husband, Jay-Z.
The 14-time Grammy-winner, who herself was nominated for the Album of the Year category in the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony, cheered on the Single Ladies' crooner's achievement with a big heart.
In the viral video clips, Beyoncé was seen receiving the accolade for Cowboy Carter for Album of the Year.
Whereas, Taylor and Jay-Z smiled at each other as they raised a toast to cheer the Halo hitmaker's historical win.
Apart from the Fortnight singer, a few popular megastars, including André 3000, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Jacob Collier, and Chappell Roan, were also nominated under the same category.
However, only Beyoncé has bagged the opportunity for the first time in her entire musical career.
The 43-year-old singer-turned-businesswoman has won awards for Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus, II Most Wanted.
According to PEOPLE magazine, this year Beyoncé has become the first ever most-nominated artist in history, as she has been nominated 99 times at Grammy Awards ceremonies.
On the other hand, Taylor Swift, who was also nominated under six categories, went home empty handed.