Champions Trophy 2025: PCB appoints Hina Munawar as first female manager

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a historic decision by appointing Hina Munawar as the first female team manager for the Pakistan men’s cricket team ahead of the Champions Trophy.
She has been appointed as the Operation Manager for Pakistan’s Tri-Nation series and the Champions Trophy.
After passing the Civil Superior Service exam, Hina moved into different positions within law enforcement and security.
Hina also worked in the Frontier Constabulary in the high-risk Swat area.
A source close to the PCB said, "Perhaps her appointment is aimed at streamlining operations within the team and between players and the board, as she has worked in strategic and leadership roles, helping to streamline various operations,” as per CNBC.
“She made history as the first female district officer in the Frontier Constabulary in Swat, breaking gender barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field,” the source added.
She became part of the PCB last year and was appointed as the manager for the Pakistan women’s under-19 team during the Asia Cup.
The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9.
Pakistan will compete in a tri-series, facing South Africa and New Zealand. Their first match of the series will be against New Zealand on February 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, followed by a match against South Africa on February 12 at the National Stadium in Karachi.