Taylor Swift romance earns Travis Kelce his first Kids’ Choice nomination

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially scored nomination slots for Kids’ Choice Awards 2024.
As per information obtained by People Magazine, the two have been included in the high-profile list of potential winners who will be announced on Saturday, July 13.
On one side, Taylor Swift has as usual been highlighted for many categories.
These total to a six, including favorite global music star, favorite female artist, favorite ticket of the year, favorite album, and double nominations for favorite music collaboration.
Moving to the other side, Travis Kelce has played his cards right by soaring in popularity after entering into a much-publicized relationship with the vocalist.
He’s a first-time nominee, facing other sport celebrities Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and teammate Patrick Mahomes.
But the NFL player isn’t the only one who is tasting a Kids’ Choice Awards nomination for the first time in his life. There are over 50 other stars from music, television, and more earning this honor.
While fans have predicted that Taylor Swift is up for at least one easy win, it’s hard to say whether boyfriend Travis Kelce will be taking an award home.
This is because he’s up for some very tough competition against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.