Royal

Queen Elizabeth broke ‘never complain’ rule while fighting over Lilibet Sussex’s name

Prince Harry was ‘furious’ over claims about fight with Queen Elizabeth

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly threw the royal “stay silent” rule in the bin after a row with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over Lilibet Sussex’s name.


According to Mail on Sunday, she told her aides that “mistruths” given out in the public about her won’t go unchallenged anymore.

The late Monarch had asked courtiers to break the “never complain, never explain” policy for whatever comes out in the media regarding her private conversations.

This was seemingly after a source close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had handed out incorrect information about Queen Elizabeth’s reaction following their royal exit.

In 2021, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex took legal action against a BBC story, which asserted that the couple had not asked the then-Monarch about naming their daughter Lilibet.

It happened to be a “deeply personal childhood nickname” for Queen Elizabeth that was used by close family members, including father, sister, and husband Prince Philip.

The report by BBC claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hadn’t taken permission from the late head of state, who allegedly had an issue with them using her moniker.

Describing the article as “false and defamatory,” the couple “furiously” contested against the news channel.

On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth reportedly reversed the “stay silent” rule, choosing to clarify things on her own in the future.

Royal News

King Charles shuts Prince Harry out of Trooping the Colour again
King Charles 'warned' by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex's birthday gift
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Meghan Markle feels 'sad' on Princess Lilibet's third birthday
Princess Lilibet might receive a surprise from King Charles on her third birthday
Prince Harry to seek shelter in 'friendly country' if expelled from US
Kate Middleton in 'far worse condition', says Princess Diana's biographer
Prince William finds 'new circle' in Kate Middleton, Prince Harry's absence
King Charles, Queen Elizabeth II's double standards for part-time royals exposed
Prince Harry shares first major statement after King Charles' UK snub
Kate Middleton aims to 'savor every moment' with her kids amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to rugby player Rob Burrow's demise