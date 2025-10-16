Royal

Royal Family drops new update on Queen Camilla’s powerful appearance

Queen Camilla attend the National Harvest Festival Service at Westminster Abbey

  By Hafsa Noor
Royal Family has shared an exciting update on Queen Camilla’s latest powerful appearance.

On Thursday, October 16, Her Majesty attended the National Harvest Festival Service at Westminster Abbey on World Food Day.

During her royal engagement, she met representatives from the food distribution charities.

Shortly after her outing, Palace posted a reel on Instagram and shared crucial details about her appearance.

The caption accompanied by the video read, “The Queen attended the National Harvest Festival at Westminster Abbey to mark #WorldFoodDay, celebrating farmers and their vital role in feeding the nation. Organised by @LoveBritish.Food.”

It continued, “The Service featured readings by Charles Dance, @MattBakerOfficial, and a special poem, Bread of Heaven, by Poet Laureate @SimonArmitage_Official. Her Majesty also met representatives from food distribution charities working to tackle hunger across the UK.”

This festival was hosted by Love British Food in collaboration with several food distribution charities, including The Trussell Trust, City Harvest, The Felix Project, and The Coronation Food Project.

During the service, readings were given by actor Charles Dance, broadcaster Matt Baker, and Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.

To note, around 2,000 representatives from across the food, farming, food redistribution, and food bank sectors attended the special event.

