Royal Family holds crisis meeting as Andrew plunges Palace into new chaos

Prince Andrew has once again sent the Royal Family into complete chaos with newly emerged claims against him.
The shocking new claims made by Andrew's late accuser Virginia Giuffre in her upcoming memoir - Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, have reportedly taken a toll on Royal Family as they are already having "crisis" management meetings at the Palace.
Virginia - who was introduced to The Duke of York by the infamous sex offender and pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein has accused the prince of raping her in 2004 when she was only 16/17.
She filed a lawsuit against the duke in 2019 - which was settled outside the court at the time, however, in her 400-page bombshell book, Virginia has revisited the Tramp nightclub night.
Now, inside sources have claimed that there are crunch talks being held at the residence in the run-up to the release of Virginia's memoir next week.
"Statements are being discussed, schedules adjusted, and media advisers put on standby. It feels like the calm before the storm," an insider told Closer magazine.
"Everyone’s just waiting to see what the book says – and how bad it gets," they added.
As per the excerpts from the upcoming memoir, Virginia - who died of suicide earlier this year at the age of 41 claimed that, Prince Andrew felt "having sex with me was his birthright".