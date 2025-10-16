Princess Kate, Prince William wow fans with their playful side

Prince William and Princess Kate made headlines by showing their playful side in new video.
On Thursday, October 16, Kensington Palace posted a clip of the Prince and Princess of Wales from their visit to Long Meadow Cider in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, a few days ago.
The caption of the post read, “Happy National Baking Week! Fun to partake in the baking of a traditional potato apple cake at Long Meadow Farm in Portadown, Belfast. Thank you to the McKeever family for having us!”
During their visit at Long Meadow Cider in Craigavon, William and Kate were given a bake challenge with the farm's owner, Catherine McKeever, and her family.
While peeling the apples, the future King joked, "If we are peeling every apple, you are going to have to start helping. We'll be here a while!"
Catherine’s husband told prince that he likes his apples “thick”, to which William quipped, "You'll get what you're given!" leaving everyone in the room including his wife Kate in stitches.
After the royal couple left, Catherine told Hello! it was "just absolutely unbelievable. It was just as if they were an ordinary couple coming in to see how to make bread."
To note, William and Kate recently hosted Crown Prince of Jordan and his wife at Windsor Castle.