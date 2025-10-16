Princess Anne marks special milestone as Prince Andrew troubles increase

Princess Anne is celebrating a special milestone just days after taking on a new role.
As the president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), the Princess Royal marked 75 years of British Wool at South Molton on Thursday, October 16.
During the visit, Anne also toured the depot’s grading facilities, where she met the staff and local farmers, and was briefed on how British Wool is utilizing natural, traceable fibres across fashion and interiors.
Anne also unveiled a plaque at the site to commemorate the occasion and was presented with a handcrafted shepherd’s crook by British Wool chairman Jim Robertson.
Honoring King Charles' sister, the chief executive of British Wool, Andrew Hogley, said, "It was an enormous honour to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, to our South Molton depot in this milestone year."
"Her Royal Highness’s lifelong support for British farming and her deep understanding of the UK’s fashion and textile sector made this a truly special day for everyone involved," he added.
