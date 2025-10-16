Royal

Princess Anne marks special milestone as Prince Andrew troubles increase

The Princess Royal visits British Wool at South Molton to mark milestone anniversary

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Princess Anne is celebrating a special milestone just days after taking on a new role.

As the president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), the Princess Royal marked 75 years of British Wool at South Molton on Thursday, October 16.

During the visit, Anne also toured the depot’s grading facilities, where she met the staff and local farmers, and was briefed on how British Wool is utilizing natural, traceable fibres across fashion and interiors.

Anne also unveiled a plaque at the site to commemorate the occasion and was presented with a handcrafted shepherd’s crook by British Wool chairman Jim Robertson.

Honoring King Charles' sister, the chief executive of British Wool, Andrew Hogley, said, "It was an enormous honour to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, to our South Molton depot in this milestone year."

"Her Royal Highness’s lifelong support for British farming and her deep understanding of the UK’s fashion and textile sector made this a truly special day for everyone involved," he added.

This update about Princess Anne's royal engagement came amid the excerpts from Prince Andrew's late accuser Virginia Giuffre's bombshell memoir were released.

As per the excerpts of the upcoming memoir Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Virginia - who died by suicide earlier, has made shocking claims about The Duke of Sussex.

Recalling her first meeting with Andrew, Virginia revealed about going to the Tramp nightclub with Andrew where she ran Andrew a bath before they had sex.

“He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright," it added.

