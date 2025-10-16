Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message as Camilla marks special service

King Charles has expressed his gratitude to farmers as he marked the 2025 National Harvest Service, which was attended by Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.
On Thursday, October 16, the monarch, who did not attend the service, penned, "It is a time of year to give thanks to the custodians of our land in a tradition that stretches back centuries, yet remains ever relevant."
Charles noted that farmers' hard work is the sole reason for the food production and "the heartbeat of rural communities and vital to the protection of the natural landscapes we all treasure so dearly."
As Buckingham Palace shared the King's message, Queen Camilla arrived at the service and walked with the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle.
For the special occasion, Camilla looked ethereal in a beautiful green ensemble with a matching hat at Westminster Abbey, central London.
A leading food distribution charity, Love British Food, organised the event.
Notably, the service was set to include readings by actor Charles Dance and broadcaster Matt Baker, while poet Simon Armitage will read his poem, Bread Of Heaven.