Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel begin South Korea visit with multiple duties

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel have officially kicked off their visit to South Korea.
Taking to its official Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 15, the Swedish Royal Family shared latest update about the Crown Princess Couple, noting that the duo has landed in the East Asian country.
On their first day of the high-profile trip, the future Queen and her husband undertook a series of engagements, including visit to President Lee Jae Myung, wreath laying and honors at the National Cemetry in Seoul, and meeting Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and his wife Lee Tae-rin.
“The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel today began an official visit to the Republic of Korea at the request of the government,” the Royals shared.
They continued, “Together with the State Council Maria Malmer Stenergard and Andreas Carlson, the Crown Princess Couple participated in the following activities,” adding, “Visit to the President of the Republic of Korea. Wreath laying and honors at the National Cemetery in Seoul.”
Sharing further about their activities, the palace added, “Visit to the Swedish officers who guard the border between the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Meeting with the Prime Minister and subsequent dinner at the Prime Minister couple.”
The post also featured a carousel of photos showing glimpses of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s engagements.