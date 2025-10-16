Royal

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel begin South Korea visit with multiple duties

The Swedish Crown Princess Couple, Victoria and Daniel, visit South Korea after wrapping their Japan trip

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel begin South Korea visit with multiple duties
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel begin South Korea visit with multiple duties

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel have officially kicked off their visit to South Korea.

Taking to its official Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 15, the Swedish Royal Family shared latest update about the Crown Princess Couple, noting that the duo has landed in the East Asian country.

On their first day of the high-profile trip, the future Queen and her husband undertook a series of engagements, including visit to President Lee Jae Myung, wreath laying and honors at the National Cemetry in Seoul, and meeting Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and his wife Lee Tae-rin.

“The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel today began an official visit to the Republic of Korea at the request of the government,” the Royals shared.

They continued, “Together with the State Council Maria Malmer Stenergard and Andreas Carlson, the Crown Princess Couple participated in the following activities,” adding, “Visit to the President of the Republic of Korea. Wreath laying and honors at the National Cemetery in Seoul.”

Sharing further about their activities, the palace added, “Visit to the Swedish officers who guard the border between the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Meeting with the Prime Minister and subsequent dinner at the Prime Minister couple.”

The post also featured a carousel of photos showing glimpses of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s engagements.

You Might Like:

Royal Family holds crisis meeting as Andrew plunges Palace into new chaos

Royal Family holds crisis meeting as Andrew plunges Palace into new chaos
Prince Andrew in hot water again as excerpts of Virginia Giuffre's memoir make headlines

King Charles issues stern message after Prince Andrew bombshell claims

King Charles issues stern message after Prince Andrew bombshell claims
King Charles III breaks silence after Prince Andrew gives new trouble to Royal Family

Kate Middleton, Prince William take ruthless action against 'unbearable' Andrew

Kate Middleton, Prince William take ruthless action against 'unbearable' Andrew
The Prince and Princess of Wales make final call against Prince Andrew as he plunges Royal Family in new problem

Prince William, Kate carefully planning discreet moves toward British throne

Prince William, Kate carefully planning discreet moves toward British throne
The Prince and Princess of Wales are staying ‘cautious’ as they secretly plan ascension to the throne

King Felipe VI opens 10th International Congress of Spanish Language in Peru

King Felipe VI opens 10th International Congress of Spanish Language in Peru
The Spanish Monarch delivered message of unity at Spanish language congress in Arequipa, Peru

Princess Anne marks special milestone as Prince Andrew troubles increase

Princess Anne marks special milestone as Prince Andrew troubles increase
The Princess Royal visits British Wool at South Molton to mark milestone anniversary

King Charles offers words of reassurance after Prince Harry’s latest demand

King Charles offers words of reassurance after Prince Harry’s latest demand
King Charles hold a key gathering on big cause after Prince Harry made new demand

Prince William opens up on ‘losing a lot’ in emotional statement amid Harry rift

Prince William opens up on ‘losing a lot’ in emotional statement amid Harry rift
The Prince of Wales reveals one thing he can never let go of after ‘definitely losing a lot’ in the past years

King Charles shares warm moment at emotional meeting with Brazilian leader

King Charles shares warm moment at emotional meeting with Brazilian leader
The British Monarch held an environmental gathering at St James's Palace on Wednesday

Kensington Palace declines first official royal role offered to Prince Louis: Details

Kensington Palace declines first official royal role offered to Prince Louis: Details
Prince Louis has been reportedly offered his first official royal role at the age of seven

Prince Hussein pens heartfelt post after meeting William, Kate at Windsor

Prince Hussein pens heartfelt post after meeting William, Kate at Windsor
The Crown Prince Couple of Jordan, Hussein and Rajwa, visited the Prince and Princess of Wales during their UK trip

Prince Andrew suffers new blow as his accuser drops spine-chilling claims

Prince Andrew suffers new blow as his accuser drops spine-chilling claims
Virginia Giuffre's new memoir revealed her first alleged sexual encounter with Prince Andrew