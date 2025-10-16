King Felipe VI opens 10th International Congress of Spanish Language in Peru

King Felipe VI inaugurated the 10th International Congress of the Spanish Language in Arequipa, Peru.
On Wednesday, the Spanish Royal Family shared exclusive glimpses from the X International Congress of the Spanish Language in Arequipa, where King Felipe VI delivered a powerful message.
The Palace penned the statement, “The King has presided over today in Arequipa (Peru) the inauguration of the X International Congress of the Spanish Language (CILE), which has as a slogan ‘Great challenges of the Spanish language: mestization and interculturality, clear and accessible language, digital cultures and artificial intelligence’.”
Sharing the highlights of his speech, the Palace added, “In his speech, the King emphasized that ‘this meeting is – beyond, even, language – an example of a community of values: a conversation around what unites, not what divides.’ A valuable lesson in a time when you constantly hear talk of competition, rivalry, disconnection... From Arequipa, Peru, and in Spanish, we send the world a message of concord.”
Later, the King joined a luncheon at the Convent of Saint Catherine of Siena and participated in a plenary session paying tribute to Mario Vargas Llosa.
The palace stated, “Following this, the King has attended the lunch held at the Convent of Saint Catherine of Siena and, in the afternoon, the plenary session of homage to Mario Vargas Llosa took place.”
They concluded, “The X International Congress of the Spanish Language (CILE) is a forum that hosts more than 260 international speakers and speakers including academics, writers, linguists, historians and professors with the aim of reflecting on the situation, problems and challenges of the Spanish language.”
The update came after the Spanish Royal Family shared details of the monarch’s visit to the South American nation on Tuesday.