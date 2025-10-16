Royal

King Felipe VI opens 10th International Congress of Spanish Language in Peru

The Spanish Monarch delivered message of unity at Spanish language congress in Arequipa, Peru

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Felipe VI opens 10th International Congress of Spanish Language in Peru
King Felipe VI opens 10th International Congress of Spanish Language in Peru

King Felipe VI inaugurated the 10th International Congress of the Spanish Language in Arequipa, Peru.

On Wednesday, the Spanish Royal Family shared exclusive glimpses from the X International Congress of the Spanish Language in Arequipa, where King Felipe VI delivered a powerful message.

The Palace penned the statement, “The King has presided over today in Arequipa (Peru) the inauguration of the X International Congress of the Spanish Language (CILE), which has as a slogan ‘Great challenges of the Spanish language: mestization and interculturality, clear and accessible language, digital cultures and artificial intelligence’.”


Sharing the highlights of his speech, the Palace added, “In his speech, the King emphasized that ‘this meeting is – beyond, even, language – an example of a community of values: a conversation around what unites, not what divides.’ A valuable lesson in a time when you constantly hear talk of competition, rivalry, disconnection... From Arequipa, Peru, and in Spanish, we send the world a message of concord.”

Later, the King joined a luncheon at the Convent of Saint Catherine of Siena and participated in a plenary session paying tribute to Mario Vargas Llosa.

The palace stated, “Following this, the King has attended the lunch held at the Convent of Saint Catherine of Siena and, in the afternoon, the plenary session of homage to Mario Vargas Llosa took place.”

They concluded, “The X International Congress of the Spanish Language (CILE) is a forum that hosts more than 260 international speakers and speakers including academics, writers, linguists, historians and professors with the aim of reflecting on the situation, problems and challenges of the Spanish language.”

The update came after the Spanish Royal Family shared details of the monarch’s visit to the South American nation on Tuesday.

You Might Like:

Royal Family holds crisis meeting as Andrew plunges Palace into new chaos

Royal Family holds crisis meeting as Andrew plunges Palace into new chaos
Prince Andrew in hot water again as excerpts of Virginia Giuffre's memoir make headlines

King Charles issues stern message after Prince Andrew bombshell claims

King Charles issues stern message after Prince Andrew bombshell claims
King Charles III breaks silence after Prince Andrew gives new trouble to Royal Family

Kate Middleton, Prince William take ruthless action against 'unbearable' Andrew

Kate Middleton, Prince William take ruthless action against 'unbearable' Andrew
The Prince and Princess of Wales make final call against Prince Andrew as he plunges Royal Family in new problem

Prince William, Kate carefully planning discreet moves toward British throne

Prince William, Kate carefully planning discreet moves toward British throne
The Prince and Princess of Wales are staying ‘cautious’ as they secretly plan ascension to the throne

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel begin South Korea visit with multiple duties

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel begin South Korea visit with multiple duties
The Swedish Crown Princess Couple, Victoria and Daniel, visit South Korea after wrapping their Japan trip

Princess Anne marks special milestone as Prince Andrew troubles increase

Princess Anne marks special milestone as Prince Andrew troubles increase
The Princess Royal visits British Wool at South Molton to mark milestone anniversary

King Charles offers words of reassurance after Prince Harry’s latest demand

King Charles offers words of reassurance after Prince Harry’s latest demand
King Charles hold a key gathering on big cause after Prince Harry made new demand

Prince William opens up on ‘losing a lot’ in emotional statement amid Harry rift

Prince William opens up on ‘losing a lot’ in emotional statement amid Harry rift
The Prince of Wales reveals one thing he can never let go of after ‘definitely losing a lot’ in the past years

King Charles shares warm moment at emotional meeting with Brazilian leader

King Charles shares warm moment at emotional meeting with Brazilian leader
The British Monarch held an environmental gathering at St James's Palace on Wednesday

Kensington Palace declines first official royal role offered to Prince Louis: Details

Kensington Palace declines first official royal role offered to Prince Louis: Details
Prince Louis has been reportedly offered his first official royal role at the age of seven

Prince Hussein pens heartfelt post after meeting William, Kate at Windsor

Prince Hussein pens heartfelt post after meeting William, Kate at Windsor
The Crown Prince Couple of Jordan, Hussein and Rajwa, visited the Prince and Princess of Wales during their UK trip

Prince Andrew suffers new blow as his accuser drops spine-chilling claims

Prince Andrew suffers new blow as his accuser drops spine-chilling claims
Virginia Giuffre's new memoir revealed her first alleged sexual encounter with Prince Andrew