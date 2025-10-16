Royal

Prince William, Kate carefully planning discreet moves toward British throne

The Prince and Princess of Wales are staying ‘cautious’ as they secretly plan ascension to the throne

  By Sidra Khan
  • |

Prince William and Princess Kate have a lot going on behind the doors!

Since King Charles cancer diagnosis last February, the Royal Household has turned into a fierce battleground for power, with the monarch and Queen Camilla on one side and the Waleses on the other.

According to the palace insiders, Kate and the Queen Consort are already having the “fiercest clash” ever between two powerful Royal women in years.

And now, it has been suggested that Prince William and Kate Middleton are carefully planning discreet moves as moment to ascend to the British throne nears.

Speaking to Radar Online, a source revealed, "It feels like the royal household is splitting into two distinct camps – Buckingham Palace with Charles and Camilla, and Kensington Palace with William and Kate.”

"Those around the King are fiercely loyal, but he's fully aware that his son's moment is approaching. The real issue is how easily that handover will unfold,” they continued.

Adding to their statement, the insider told William and Kate believe their moment has come to step forward and assume their roles, revealing that the two have been “growing their team” and ‘increasing their responsibilities.”

“They've been cautious for a long time, but now they're subtly growing their team and increasing their responsibilities. William understands the delicate situation with his father and Camilla, but he also knows he can't hold back indefinitely,” they shared.

Noting about the tensions in the palace, the insider shared, "It genuinely feels like there are two queens in waiting – one already established and the other getting ready to take her place. Everything appears cordial in public, but behind the scenes, the atmosphere is noticeably tense.”

For the unversed, Prince William is the elder child of King Charles III and his first wife, late Princess Diana, and the heir apparent to the British throne.

