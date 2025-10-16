King Charles issues stern message after Prince Andrew bombshell claims

King Charles III has shared the first post after Prince Andrew landed in new controversy.
The disgraced Duke of York gave a new trouble to the Royal Family after an excerpt from his alleged accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir was published on October 15.
In the upcoming memoir Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, the late accuser revealed her first alleged sexual encounter with Andrew.
A day after the excerpt from the memoir was published in The Guardian, Charles took to Instagram to share an update from his royal engagement.
The British monarch wrote, “The King with Indigenous Brazilian leader and environmentalist Chief Raoni Metuktire.”
His Majesty added, “Last night at St James’s Palace, His Majesty joined scientists, business leaders and indigenous voices for a reception with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance - an organisation established by His Majesty as Prince of Wales in 2020.”
He further noted, “The evening followed a day of vital discussions exploring the relationships between Nature and human health, bringing together experts from across the globe to share knowledge and innovative solutions.”
Charles hosted a special event at St James's Palace where he met a Brazilian indigenous leader Chief Raoni Metuktire.
During their warm exchange, Charles patted Raoni’s shoulder.
This event marked their third meeting after their encounters in the 1980s and in 2009.