Royal

King Charles issues stern message after Prince Andrew bombshell claims

King Charles III breaks silence after Prince Andrew gives new trouble to Royal Family

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Charles issues stern message after Prince Andrew bombshell claims
King Charles issues stern message after Prince Andrew bombshell claims

King Charles III has shared the first post after Prince Andrew landed in new controversy.

The disgraced Duke of York gave a new trouble to the Royal Family after an excerpt from his alleged accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir was published on October 15.

In the upcoming memoir Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, the late accuser revealed her first alleged sexual encounter with Andrew.

A day after the excerpt from the memoir was published in The Guardian, Charles took to Instagram to share an update from his royal engagement.

The British monarch wrote, “The King with Indigenous Brazilian leader and environmentalist Chief Raoni Metuktire.”

His Majesty added, “Last night at St James’s Palace, His Majesty joined scientists, business leaders and indigenous voices for a reception with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance - an organisation established by His Majesty as Prince of Wales in 2020.”

He further noted, “The evening followed a day of vital discussions exploring the relationships between Nature and human health, bringing together experts from across the globe to share knowledge and innovative solutions.”

Charles hosted a special event at St James's Palace where he met a Brazilian indigenous leader Chief Raoni Metuktire.

During their warm exchange, Charles patted Raoni’s shoulder.

This event marked their third meeting after their encounters in the 1980s and in 2009.

You Might Like:

Royal Family holds crisis meeting as Andrew plunges Palace into new chaos

Royal Family holds crisis meeting as Andrew plunges Palace into new chaos
Prince Andrew in hot water again as excerpts of Virginia Giuffre's memoir make headlines

Kate Middleton, Prince William take ruthless action against 'unbearable' Andrew

Kate Middleton, Prince William take ruthless action against 'unbearable' Andrew
The Prince and Princess of Wales make final call against Prince Andrew as he plunges Royal Family in new problem

Prince William, Kate carefully planning discreet moves toward British throne

Prince William, Kate carefully planning discreet moves toward British throne
The Prince and Princess of Wales are staying ‘cautious’ as they secretly plan ascension to the throne

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel begin South Korea visit with multiple duties

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel begin South Korea visit with multiple duties
The Swedish Crown Princess Couple, Victoria and Daniel, visit South Korea after wrapping their Japan trip

King Felipe VI opens 10th International Congress of Spanish Language in Peru

King Felipe VI opens 10th International Congress of Spanish Language in Peru
The Spanish Monarch delivered message of unity at Spanish language congress in Arequipa, Peru

Princess Anne marks special milestone as Prince Andrew troubles increase

Princess Anne marks special milestone as Prince Andrew troubles increase
The Princess Royal visits British Wool at South Molton to mark milestone anniversary

King Charles offers words of reassurance after Prince Harry’s latest demand

King Charles offers words of reassurance after Prince Harry’s latest demand
King Charles hold a key gathering on big cause after Prince Harry made new demand

Prince William opens up on ‘losing a lot’ in emotional statement amid Harry rift

Prince William opens up on ‘losing a lot’ in emotional statement amid Harry rift
The Prince of Wales reveals one thing he can never let go of after ‘definitely losing a lot’ in the past years

King Charles shares warm moment at emotional meeting with Brazilian leader

King Charles shares warm moment at emotional meeting with Brazilian leader
The British Monarch held an environmental gathering at St James's Palace on Wednesday

Kensington Palace declines first official royal role offered to Prince Louis: Details

Kensington Palace declines first official royal role offered to Prince Louis: Details
Prince Louis has been reportedly offered his first official royal role at the age of seven

Prince Hussein pens heartfelt post after meeting William, Kate at Windsor

Prince Hussein pens heartfelt post after meeting William, Kate at Windsor
The Crown Prince Couple of Jordan, Hussein and Rajwa, visited the Prince and Princess of Wales during their UK trip

Prince Andrew suffers new blow as his accuser drops spine-chilling claims

Prince Andrew suffers new blow as his accuser drops spine-chilling claims
Virginia Giuffre's new memoir revealed her first alleged sexual encounter with Prince Andrew