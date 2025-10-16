King Charles offers words of reassurance after Prince Harry’s latest demand

King Charles has extended the words of reassurance at recent key meetings after Prince Harry made a new request to the U.K. government.
During an environmental gathering at St James's Palace on Wednesday, the British Monarch assured a Brazilian indigenous leader “we’re doing our best.”
King Charles engaged in a warm exchange with 93-year-old Chief Raoni Metuktire, who praised the monarch for championing the fight against Amazon deforestation.
He held a reception for the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance, where scientific experts, corporate representatives and indigenous leaders gathered.
In a meeting, the chief gently touched King Charles as he expressed gratitude for the monarch’s efforts, while the king responded warmly, placing a hand on Metuktire’s shoulder during their exchange.
Notably, this heartwarming engagement of King Charles came just days after Prince Harry made a new request to the U.K. government over his ongoing mission to restore his official security after meeting with King Charles in September.
The Duke of Sussex wrote to Britain’s new security chief, Shabana Mahmood, urging a review of the risks to his family.
The letter came before news broke that a female stalker had approached him twice during his U.K. visit last month.
In May, Prince Harry also lost his protracted legal battle in the UK courts to restore his permanent, publicly funded police protection.