Kate Middleton, Prince William take ruthless action against 'unbearable' Andrew

Prince William and Kate Middleton just cannot keep Prince Andrew tagged with the Royal Family as bombshell memoir's release nears.
The Prince of Princess of Wales have reportedly streamlined a plan of action against the disgraced Duke of York - who is likely to plunge the Royal Family into more disgrace in near future.
A bombshell memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice - written by Andrew's late accuser Virginia Giuffre is set to release later this month, which recalls her longstanding rape allegations against the Prince.
Now, an inside source has claimed that Kate and William have made a final call to protect Royal Family and monarchy amid slew of controversies tied with Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
"This is the chapter William and Kate have dreaded," the source told Closer.
They continued, "Even if the lawyers are ready, the sheer humiliation of reliving all this is unbearable. They want Andrew permanently off the stage."
"Together, William and Kate are said to have drawn up what aides privately call the final line: no royal role, no funding, and no future public appearances for Andrew," claimed the insider.
"It’s the firmest position yet and one that could finally banish the Yorks from the royal inner circle for good," the source noted.
The 400-page memoir will release on October 21, 2025. It will also reflect on the now-infamous Tramp nightclub night – the same event Andrew spoke about in his 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.
This memoir is being released nearly six months after the death of Virginia - who died by suicide at 41.
Virginia Giuffre was introduced to the brother of King Charles by infamous sex offender and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein - who Andrew had shared a close bond with at the time.