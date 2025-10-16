Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William take ruthless action against 'unbearable' Andrew

The Prince and Princess of Wales make final call against Prince Andrew as he plunges Royal Family in new problem

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |


Prince William and Kate Middleton just cannot keep Prince Andrew tagged with the Royal Family as bombshell memoir's release nears.

The Prince of Princess of Wales have reportedly streamlined a plan of action against the disgraced Duke of York - who is likely to plunge the Royal Family into more disgrace in near future.

A bombshell memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice - written by Andrew's late accuser Virginia Giuffre is set to release later this month, which recalls her longstanding rape allegations against the Prince.

Now, an inside source has claimed that Kate and William have made a final call to protect Royal Family and monarchy amid slew of controversies tied with Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

"This is the chapter William and Kate have dreaded," the source told Closer. 

They continued, "Even if the lawyers are ready, the sheer humiliation of reliving all this is unbearable. They want Andrew permanently off the stage."

"Together, William and Kate are said to have drawn up what aides privately call the final line: no royal role, no funding, and no future public appearances for Andrew," claimed the insider.

"It’s the firmest position yet and one that could finally banish the Yorks from the royal inner circle for good," the source noted.

The 400-page memoir will release on October 21, 2025. It will also reflect on the now-infamous Tramp nightclub night – the same event Andrew spoke about in his 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

This memoir is being released nearly six months after the death of Virginia - who died by suicide at 41.

Virginia Giuffre was introduced to the brother of King Charles by infamous sex offender and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein - who Andrew had shared a close bond with at the time.

You Might Like:

Royal Family holds crisis meeting as Andrew plunges Palace into new chaos

Royal Family holds crisis meeting as Andrew plunges Palace into new chaos
Prince Andrew in hot water again as excerpts of Virginia Giuffre's memoir make headlines

King Charles issues stern message after Prince Andrew bombshell claims

King Charles issues stern message after Prince Andrew bombshell claims
King Charles III breaks silence after Prince Andrew gives new trouble to Royal Family

Prince William, Kate carefully planning discreet moves toward British throne

Prince William, Kate carefully planning discreet moves toward British throne
The Prince and Princess of Wales are staying ‘cautious’ as they secretly plan ascension to the throne

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel begin South Korea visit with multiple duties

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel begin South Korea visit with multiple duties
The Swedish Crown Princess Couple, Victoria and Daniel, visit South Korea after wrapping their Japan trip

King Felipe VI opens 10th International Congress of Spanish Language in Peru

King Felipe VI opens 10th International Congress of Spanish Language in Peru
The Spanish Monarch delivered message of unity at Spanish language congress in Arequipa, Peru

Princess Anne marks special milestone as Prince Andrew troubles increase

Princess Anne marks special milestone as Prince Andrew troubles increase
The Princess Royal visits British Wool at South Molton to mark milestone anniversary

King Charles offers words of reassurance after Prince Harry’s latest demand

King Charles offers words of reassurance after Prince Harry’s latest demand
King Charles hold a key gathering on big cause after Prince Harry made new demand

Prince William opens up on ‘losing a lot’ in emotional statement amid Harry rift

Prince William opens up on ‘losing a lot’ in emotional statement amid Harry rift
The Prince of Wales reveals one thing he can never let go of after ‘definitely losing a lot’ in the past years

King Charles shares warm moment at emotional meeting with Brazilian leader

King Charles shares warm moment at emotional meeting with Brazilian leader
The British Monarch held an environmental gathering at St James's Palace on Wednesday

Kensington Palace declines first official royal role offered to Prince Louis: Details

Kensington Palace declines first official royal role offered to Prince Louis: Details
Prince Louis has been reportedly offered his first official royal role at the age of seven

Prince Hussein pens heartfelt post after meeting William, Kate at Windsor

Prince Hussein pens heartfelt post after meeting William, Kate at Windsor
The Crown Prince Couple of Jordan, Hussein and Rajwa, visited the Prince and Princess of Wales during their UK trip

Prince Andrew suffers new blow as his accuser drops spine-chilling claims

Prince Andrew suffers new blow as his accuser drops spine-chilling claims
Virginia Giuffre's new memoir revealed her first alleged sexual encounter with Prince Andrew