King Charles releases emotional statement after regal outing

King Charles shares sweet message after he marked 40th anniversary of the Handback of the Uluru National Park

  • By Hafsa Noor
King Charles has released an emotional message after he mark the 40th anniversary of the Handback of the Uluru National Park.

On October 16, the British monarch visited London’s Australia House to attend the commemoration at the diplomatic mission.

During the solo outing, he met nine Aboriginal representatives and owners of the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.

Shortly after the visit, Charles released a message which read, “Today is a most wonderful way to celebrate our Lord's bounty through this year's National Harvest Service in the magnificent setting of Westminster Abbey.”

Queen Camilla attended the service, wearing an elegant green dress with black heels.

His Majesty further noted, “The particular resolve and resilience they have demonstrated through the challenges of our changing climate in recent years deserves our utmost admiration and gratitude, particularly in a year in which the weather has made growing anything so very difficult.”

The service included readings by actor Charles Dance and broadcaster Matt Baker, while poet Simon Armitage read his poem, Bread Of Heaven.

While concluding his statement, Charles stated, “Our hearts go out to those who are struggling especially, as winter approaches, those with livestock.”

Before leaving the service, Camilla greeted charity representatives.

