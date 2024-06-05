Kanye West threatens legal action against sexual harassment claims

Kanye West is threatening legal action against ‘baseless’ sexual harassment claims made against him by his former Yeezy assistant Lauren Pisciotta .
After Pisciotta sued the Yeezy mogul for sexual harassment and wrongful termination this week, West, whose legal name is Ye, had his lawyers categorically deny the allegations in a statement shared with Page Six.
As per Ye’s lawyers, Pisciotta, an OnlyFans model, “attempted to pursue him (Ye) sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits,” and also “blackmailed him when her advances were rejected.”
Ye’s legal team’s statement said, “In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta. Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved.”
“She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct,” the statement added.
Ye’s lawyers also revealed that “Pisciotta offered Ye se* on his birthday to which he declined, sent Ye unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours.”
As per the legal team, Pisciotta even tried to woo the Heartless rapper sexually for Hermes bags, and a Lamborghini.
“Upon having her advances rebuked, Pisciotta’s blackmail demands have gone from $60 million last year to $50 million in last week’s frivolous filing,” West’s lawyers added.