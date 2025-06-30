Vin Diesel teases Paul Walker's character return in ‘Fast & Furious’ final

Vin Diesel confirms shocking Paul Walker's character return for final 'Fast & Furious' film, 12 years after his death

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Vin Diesel has announced a shocking return of Paul Walker's character, 12 years after his death, in the final movie of Fast & Furious franchise.

Paul played Brian O'Conner in the hit franchise. He died in a car accident on November 30, 2013, while Furious 7 was still in production.

On Saturday night, The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star gave a new update on Fast X Part 2 during his appearance at Fuel Fest in Pomona, California.

While announcing the final sequel and release date, he told the crowd, “The studio said to me, 'Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast and Furious [in] April 2027?'”

Vin revealed his three conditions, “I said, ‘Under three conditions.’ First, is to bring the franchise back to L.A.! The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing!'”

The 57-year-old actor added, “The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner,” referring to the late Paul’s famous character.

As seen in the viral video, Vin was joined his co-star Tyrese Gibson.

The American producer later on gave a hug to Paul's mother Cheryl, saying, “That is what you're gonna get in the finale! Love you!”

To note, the Fast & Furious movie franchise has grossed a whopping $7.2 billion at the global box office since its launch in 2001. 

