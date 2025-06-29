Scarlett Johansson reveals painful truth about her early Hollywood career

Scarlett Johansson has made big confession about her early roles, revealing she was once cast purely for her looks.
During a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Black Widow star opened up about, her shit from “male-centred” roles to more complex and empowering characters.
“When I was younger, a lot of the roles I was offered, or I went for, had their ambitions or character arcs revolving around their own desirability, or the male gaze, or a male-centred story. That is less frequent, though something has shifted,” Johansson shared.
She went on to add, “I just waited. I had to become comfortable with the idea that it could take some time. Which is hard when you're a young actor, but at that time I didn't have any children.”
In her early career, Johansson played the roles of the sexy love interest in rom-coms like He's Just Not That Into You.
However, her career has now transitioned with more powerful roles in films like Marriage Story, and Under the Skin.
Johansson ultimately cemented her global status through her role as Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that helped her become the highest-grossing actress of all time.
She is now set to star in the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth, which hits the cinemas on July 2.