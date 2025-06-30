Beyoncé's team issues urgent update after dramatic Houston show incident

Beyoncé's team has issued an urgent press release after the dramatic incident at her Cowboy Carter Tour show in Houston.
During the show on Saturday night, June 28, at NRG Stadium in Queen B’s hometown of Houston, Texas, the flying car appeared to tilt during the show. Fans were worried that the Grammy winner might fall and lose her life.
Parkwood Entertainment stated in a press release, “Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyonce uses to circle the stadium, and see her fans up close, to tilt. She was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident.”
At the Houston show, the Grammy winner was performing 16 Carriages, while flying around the stadium in a car.
She said, “Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop,” in the microphone to cut the music. The crew took almost a minute to lower the car and get her safely to the stage.
After the concert, Beyoncé dropped exclusive pictures on Instagram, noting, “I love you, Houston.”
A fan commented, “GISELLE STOP FLYING ACROSS THE STADIUM PLEASE.”
Another showed concern, “Giselle we love you more than we need that car. We're so glad you're safe now keep them boots on the damn ground!!!!”
Beyoncé is set to perform next concert at Northwest Stadium in Maryland on July 4.