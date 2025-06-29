Miley Cyrus drops major update on new song 'Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved'

The 'Flowers' crooner collaborated with Naomi Campbell for her new song, 'Every Girl You've Ever Loved'

  • by Web Desk
Miley Cyrus has shared an update of her new rendition, Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved, after releasing the visual film, Something Beautiful

The Flowers crooner turned to her Instagram handle on June 29 to make an important announcement about her new collaborative song with British model Naomi Campbell.

Cyrus released the teaser of her new rendition, featuring the 55-year-old supermodel.

The Grammy-winning artist announced that she will drop the official cinematic music video of her new song, Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved, on all social media accounts on June 30th at 4 PM.

"Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved. Coming soon. Pose," she penned in her caption.

What 'Every Girl You've Ever Loved' is about? 

According to media reports, the new rendition is a subtle dig at the renowned musician Dua Lipa, due to her French-speaking controversy.

The song was initially featured on the ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, which she officially released on May 30th via Columbia Records, accompanied by a musical film of the same title.

Miley Cyrus' new album, Something Beautful: 

She premiered her visual film on, June 6th at the Tribeca Film Festival and was internationally released in the UK and USA on June 27th.

The album Something Beautiful consists of 13 songs, including Prelude, Something Beautiful, End of the World, More to Lose, Interlude 1, Easy Lover, Interlude 2, Golden Burning Sun, Walk of Fame, Pretend You're God, Every Girl You've Ever Loved, Reborn, and Give Me Love. 

