Scarlett Johansson slams OpenAI for imitating her voice

Scarlett Johansson has slammed the leading AI company OpenAI over the striking resemblance between ChatGPT’s voice assistant, Sky, and herself.

The 40-year-old actress accused the company of imitating her voice, even though she refused to lend her voice for the project months earlier.

The voice elicited comparisons to her role in 2013's flick Her, where she played the role of an emotionally intelligent  AI.

Igniting the fire, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted “her” on social media during the launch, widely regarded as a homage to Scarlett’s performance.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, If Lucy Fell star described how AI can support a few aspects of film production; however, it cannot replicate the emotional depth of a real performance.

'I just don't believe the work I do can be done by AI,' she said. 'I don't believe the soulfulness of a performance can be replicated.'

Following legal action, the ChatGPT manufacturer removed the Sky voice, claiming it was never intended to imitate her.

A few months earlier, The Horse Whisperer alum urged the government to pass legislation limiting AI use after her AI-generated deepfake video went viral.

While speaking to People, Scarlett condemned the misuse of rapidly evolving AI and stated: “It is terrifying that the US government is paralysed when it comes to passing legislation that protects all of its citizens against the imminent dangers of AI.”

Scarlett further highlighted the potential risks of AI when it compromises public trust.

