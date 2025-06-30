Olivia Rodrigo takes center stage at Glastonbury Festival

  • by Web Desk
Olivia Rodrigo has delivered a jaw-dropping performance while closing this year's Glastonbury Festival.

On Sunday, June 29, the 22-year-old pop icon commanded attention on the Pyramid Stage, donning a chic white lace dress before she started singing Obsessed from her 2023 Guts album.

She asked the crowd, "How are we doing tonight, Glastonbury? Holy f****** s***, I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many people in my life. Guys, it’s the last night of the festival. Are you ready to have some fun?

Olivia then performed her hit tracks including Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl, Vampire and Drivers Licence.

The Cure's Robert Smith also joined the Disney alum for a surprise performance.

She said while introducing Robert, "I’m so wildly excited about this next guest. He is perhaps the best songwriter to come out of England, he is a Glastonbury legend and a personal hero of mine."

The duo teamed up to deliver a captivating cover of The Cure's classic hit Friday I'm in Love, originally featured on the band's 1992 album Wish.

Olivia told the audience, "It’s bands like the Cure that first got me acquainted with England. I have so many things I love about England, I love pop culture, I love how nobody judges you for having a pint at noon, it’s the best.”

She concluded the festival by performing good 4 u and get him back!.

