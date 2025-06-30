Harry Styles caught in steamy kiss, embracing mystery woman at Glastonbury

Things are heating up between Harry Styles and his mystery woman!
At the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, the 31-year-old English singer-songwriter and actor was caught sharing an intimate moment with an identified woman.
The Night Changes hitmaker arrived at the festival over the weekend with his pals to relish the concerts. Later that night, as the party continued into the early morning, Styles was filmed getting cozy and sharing a steamy kiss with a woman in the VIP area, reported The Sun.
In a video shared by the outlet, the former One Direction singer was seen passionately locking lips with the woman while they danced closely together.
“Harry only had eyes for this woman and sparks were flying as soon as they were together,” told a source, adding, “Just short of an hour after they arrived, they kissed in front of loads of other people and didn't seem to care who was watching.”
They went on to share, “They both looked like they were having a brilliant time and appeared to have known each other for a while, as they were very familiar.”
Who is Harry Styles?
Harry Styles, born on February 1, 1994, is an English singer, songwriter, and actor who rose to fame as a member of One Direction, a boy band formed on The X Factor, a British music competition series.