The ‘365’ hitmaker releases breathtaking glimpses from her electrifying concert at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival

Charli XCX shares stunning visuals from her power-packed Glastonbury show: See

Charli XCX had the “most fun weekend” ever!

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old British singer-songwriter amazed her fans with a power-packed concert at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival.

The songstress set the stage ablaze, leaving the energetic audience roaring with a fiery performance from her superhit album, Brat.

To reflect on her incredible experience, the Good Ones singer turned to her official Instagram account on Sunday, June 29.

In the post, Charli expressed, “GLASTONBURY I HAD THE BEST TIME PERFORMING AND PARTYING TYSM FOR THE MOST FUN WEEKEND I LOVE YOU AND I LOVE DOING MY THING. I FEEL HAPPY XXX.”

Accompanying the heartfelt caption was a collection of stunning and electrifying visuals from the singer’s thrilling concert.


The carousel opened with a clip from her show’s Brat set, featuring the Talk Talk singer in a breathtaking scene with real flames blazing in the backdrop, as Charli passionately grooved to the music.

In the next slide, the three-time Grammy-winning singer shared a group picture with her pals.

The third snap in the gallery painted a stark contrast to the first, showcasing Charli dramatically playing with water onstage.

Next frame in the gallery displayed the singer arriving at the festival with some of her close ones, while the fifth slide featured a clip from the electrifying performance.

As the slides progressed, the carousel showcased several more highlights from the power-packed concert.

