Entertainment

Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar vacations in Dubai

Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar Khan is living it up in Dubai

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar vacations in Dubai
Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar Khan is living it up in Dubai 

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s beloved wife Naimal Khawar Khan was spotted exploring the richness and extravaganza of Dubai, UAE!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Naimal dropped a bunch of pictures from Dubai’s pochest and most expensive restaurant Krasota Dubai.

The first image featured the Anaa actress posing for the camera from inside the lavish restaurant.

In the second picture, the Verna star struck up a candid pose as she held a glass of beverage in her hand while waiting for her meal.

Next up, Naimal had her outfit for the night on display standing amidst the backdrop of high-rise buildings.

For the night out, Naimal takes her fashion a notch higher in a black dress with one bare shoulder and matching heels as her blonde tresses did all the talking.

She went simple in makeup and accessories, exuding boss lady vibes in black.  


As soon as Naimal’s carousel post did rounds on social media, her die-hard fans immediately penned reactions.

One user wrote, “Why are you this much beautiful.”

Another added, “ Black is her colour.”

“Marvelous one,” the third effused.

Naimal Khawar Khan tied the knot with the Alif star Hamza Ali Abbasi back in 2019.

The two embraced parenthood shortly after their marriage with the birth of their son Mustafa Abbasi. 

Halsey drops new single ‘The End’ amid health battle

Halsey drops new single ‘The End’ amid health battle
Lauren Sánchez rejoices son's graduation with fiancé Jeff Bezos, ex Tony Gonzalez

Lauren Sánchez rejoices son's graduation with fiancé Jeff Bezos, ex Tony Gonzalez
Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky

Entertainment News

Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pal reminds him of ‘Commando’ scene
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Sofia Vergara opens up about cellulite fears in ‘Griselda’ role
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Bilal Abbas Khan receives sweet birthday wish from beloved niece
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Durefishan Saleem sends internet wild with new post
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Ayeza Khan all set to grace screens with her next big project
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Angelina Jolie's 49th birthday plans REVEALED amid Shiloh - Brad Pitt fiasco
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Kanye West threatens legal action against sexual harassment claims
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Halsey reveals heartbreaking health battle: ‘Lucky to be alive’
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Joe Jonas, Demi Moore spark sizzling new connection: Insiders
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Lupita Nyong’o spills beans on how her cat healed her amid depression