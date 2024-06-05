Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar vacations in Dubai

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s beloved wife Naimal Khawar Khan was spotted exploring the richness and extravaganza of Dubai, UAE!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Naimal dropped a bunch of pictures from Dubai’s pochest and most expensive restaurant Krasota Dubai.
The first image featured the Anaa actress posing for the camera from inside the lavish restaurant.
In the second picture, the Verna star struck up a candid pose as she held a glass of beverage in her hand while waiting for her meal.
Next up, Naimal had her outfit for the night on display standing amidst the backdrop of high-rise buildings.
For the night out, Naimal takes her fashion a notch higher in a black dress with one bare shoulder and matching heels as her blonde tresses did all the talking.
She went simple in makeup and accessories, exuding boss lady vibes in black.
As soon as Naimal’s carousel post did rounds on social media, her die-hard fans immediately penned reactions.
One user wrote, “Why are you this much beautiful.”
Another added, “ Black is her colour.”
“Marvelous one,” the third effused.
Naimal Khawar Khan tied the knot with the Alif star Hamza Ali Abbasi back in 2019.
The two embraced parenthood shortly after their marriage with the birth of their son Mustafa Abbasi.