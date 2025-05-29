Sean 'Diddy' Combs' stylist Deonte Nash testifies his high-profile trial

Sean Diddy Combs' former stylist, Deonte Nash, who worked with both the rapper and his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Cassie Ventura, presented in the latest proceeding of his trial.
On Wednesday, May 28th, the fashion stylist testified against the disgraced hip-hop mogul, who has been facing serious allegations of sex trafficking, human racketeering, and prostitution since September 2024.
During the latest case hearing of his sensational trial, Nash allegedly claimed that once she heard the music mogul threatened Ventura to release videos of her participating in sexual encounters known as freak-offs at her parents' jobs.
He further alleged that Combs "Beat her a**, he wouldn’t put her music out, he would send her [sex] tapes to her parents' jobs."
"It drove her crazy, she would be super emotional. She might stay in the house for days," Nash told the prosecution earlier this week.
Cassandra Cassie Ventura testifies in Sean Diddy Combs' trial:
This update comes after Cassandra Cassie Ventura testified in the bombshell episode of the trial, where she recounted the alleged incident that happened with her when she was dating the father-of-seven in 2007.
At the time, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexually exploited her upon learning her second relationship with her other boyfriend, Kid Cudi.
Shortly after finding out about Ventura’s affair with Cudi, he reportedly gave serious verbal threats to his then-girlfriend’s second beau.
In addition to Ventura, her former partner, Kid Cudi, her mom, Regina Ventura, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ former worker, Capricorn Clark, and an L.A. fire investigator have testified in the rapper’s trial.
The trial is expected to be concluded in July this year.