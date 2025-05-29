Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' stylist Deonte Nash testifies his high-profile trial

The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of trafficking and racketeering

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Sean Diddy Combs' former stylist, Deonte Nash, who worked with both the rapper and his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Cassie Ventura, presented in the latest proceeding of his trial.

On Wednesday, May 28th, the fashion stylist testified against the disgraced hip-hop mogul, who has been facing serious allegations of sex trafficking, human racketeering, and prostitution since September 2024.

During the latest case hearing of his sensational trial, Nash allegedly claimed that once she heard the music mogul threatened Ventura to release videos of her participating in sexual encounters known as freak-offs at her parents' jobs.

He further alleged that Combs "Beat her a**, he wouldn’t put her music out, he would send her [sex] tapes to her parents' jobs."

"It drove her crazy, she would be super emotional. She might stay in the house for days," Nash told the prosecution earlier this week.

Cassandra Cassie Ventura testifies in Sean Diddy Combs' trial: 

This update comes after Cassandra Cassie Ventura testified in the bombshell episode of the trial, where she recounted the alleged incident that happened with her when she was dating the father-of-seven in 2007.

At the time, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexually exploited her upon learning her second relationship with her other boyfriend, Kid Cudi.

Shortly after finding out about Ventura’s affair with Cudi, he reportedly gave serious verbal threats to his then-girlfriend’s second beau.

In addition to Ventura, her former partner, Kid Cudi, her mom, Regina Ventura, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ former worker, Capricorn Clark, and an L.A. fire investigator have testified in the rapper’s trial.

The trial is expected to be concluded in July this year. 

Presley Chweneyagae 'Tsotsi' Academy Award-winning star passes away at 40
Presley Chweneyagae 'Tsotsi' Academy Award-winning star passes away at 40
Presley Chweneyagae gained popularity with his iconic crime-thriller series 'Tsotsi'
Jennifer Aniston excitedly announces ‘The Morning Show’ S4 release date
Jennifer Aniston excitedly announces ‘The Morning Show’ S4 release date
The ‘Friends’ starlet shared a gallery of rare photos as she revealed the release date of the highly-anticipated Season 4 of ‘The Morning Show’
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Cassie welcomes third baby days after sensational trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Cassie welcomes third baby days after sensational trial
The Bad Boy Records founder has been facing serious charges of trafficking and racketeering since September last year
Brad Pitt finally reacts to his divorce settlement with ex Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt finally reacts to his divorce settlement with ex Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt initially parted ways in 2016 after spending six years together
Taylor Swift marks major milestone in country music with prestigious new title
Taylor Swift marks major milestone in country music with prestigious new title
The Eras Tour hitmaker, Taylor Swift, earns esteemed new title in country music
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face L.A fire investigator in bombshell court trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face L.A fire investigator in bombshell court trial
The disgraced hip-hop music mogul's high-profile trial began earlier this month
Ed Gale, known for playing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at 61
Ed Gale, known for playing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at 61
American actor Ed Gale, famous for his role as Chucky in hit film ‘Child’s Play’ passed away at the age of 61
Catherine Paiz finally speaks on ex Austin McBroom's infidelity scandal
Catherine Paiz finally speaks on ex Austin McBroom's infidelity scandal
The Ace Family YouTuber Catherine Paiz breaks her silence on ex-husband Austin McBroom's cheating
Hailey Bieber appears glum in first outing after Justin Bieber Vogue comment
Hailey Bieber appears glum in first outing after Justin Bieber Vogue comment
Justin Bieber recently penned an open apology to wife Hailey Bieber over his ‘mean’ comments in the past
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott pack on PDA during Costa Rica getaway
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott pack on PDA during Costa Rica getaway
The former One Direction heartthrob and Zara McDermott first sparked dating rumours in March
Selena Gomez faces backlash over ‘disrespecting’ Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter show
Selena Gomez faces backlash over ‘disrespecting’ Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter show
Selena Gomez attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over the weekend
Hugh Jackman, Sutton's whirlwind romance forces Deborra-Lee to file divorce
Hugh Jackman, Sutton's whirlwind romance forces Deborra-Lee to file divorce
The 'X-Men' star initially announced separation from his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, in 2023