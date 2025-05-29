Entertainment

'Mamma Mia!' producer eyes Sabrina Carpenter for third film role

Mamma Mia! franchise producer hints at Sabrina Carpenter's appearance in the upcoming third film

Sabrina Carpenter is surely a perfect fit for Mamma Mia 3!

During a recent interview with Deadline, Mamma Mia! franchise produce Judy Craymer hinted that the Espresso singer could join the cast of the upcoming third movie.

According to Craymer, Carpenter's ABBA-influenced music style makes her a potential fit for the film.

“She’d be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep," Craymer, told the outlet on Wednesday.

The producer further teased Carpenter’s potential appearance, saying, “It’ll happen when it happens."

While details about the third movie are still under wraps, Craymer confirmed that a script has been written and the project is in development.

“Well, we know what we want to do with the movie, and it will happen," she said. 

Craymer continued, "And I mean, we brought together this amazing group of movie stars that were all connected through it and huge friendships evolved." 

She further revealed that Streep would also reprise her role as Donna, even though the character is depicted as dead in 2018's sequel Here We Go Again. 

"Yeah, [Streep] said our after-shooting dinners were legendary," Craymer said.

About Mamma Mia! franchise

Mamma Mia! is a romantic comedy jukebox musical based on the songs of Swedish pop group ABBA.

The first Mamma Mia!, which starred Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Stellan Skarsgård, and Julie Walters, was released in 2008.

Meanwhile, the sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, came out in 2018.

