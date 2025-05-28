Brad Pitt finally reacts to his divorce settlement with ex Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has finally broken his silence about his divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.
While promoting his upcoming racing movie, F1, the 61-year-old American actor and film producer spoke for the first time about his divorce from his former partner.
In a conversation with GQ, the Fight Club actor admitted that his split matters with Jolie was not a "major" part of his life.
Pitt candidly shared that his "personal life is always in the news" despite urging the media representatives to refrain from spreading fake updates about his personal as well as professional life.
"It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way," the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star added.
He continued, "No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing," before adding, "Just something coming to fruition. Legally."
However, the Oscar-winning actor denied to reveal whether he felt "relief" after he and Jolie have finally settled their messy legal divorce battle.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce timeline:
For those unaware, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been involved in a long-running legal battle since 2016 after the Maleficent actress filed for divorce.
The mother-of-six submitted the plea in the court shortly after the alleged private plane flight on which she claimed Pitt was abusive to her and their six children.
Pitt and Jolie, who tied the knot in 2014, are also parents to their three adopted children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, and Zahara, 20. They welcomed their first daughter, Shiloh, 19, in 2006.
While the twins, Knox and Vivienne, 16, were born in 2008.
They finally settled their divorce settlement earlier this year.