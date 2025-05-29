Entertainment

Dove Cameron remembers her late ‘Descendants’ costar Cameron Boyce

Cameron Boyce died suddenly after experiencing a seizure in his sleep at just 20 years old

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Dove Cameron is remembering her late Descendants costar Cameron Boyce!

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Dove shared a slew of black and white photos to honor the late actor, on what would have been his 26th birthday.

She kicked off her carousel with loved-up photo of them, in which Dove and Cameron could be seen smiling ear to ear with their arms around each other.

Meanwhile, another snap showed a close-up of her tattoo featuring a firearm with roses coming out, which she got in his memory.

The post also included a beaming group picture with their Descendants costars Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson.

“I still feel you all the time. catch you in the next life,” she wrote along the photos, adding, “happy birthday. I love you.”


Sofia chose a photo, also black and white, that captured Boyce dancing mid-air, highlighting his multifaceted talents.

“Keep dancing in heaven, my Cam. Earth could never be the same without you. Our Angel. Our Sunshine. Our Cam,” she wrote in the caption.

While, Booboo shared an image of him and Cameron sharing a milkshake with simply writing, “Love you always, happy birthday.”

Disney Star Cameron Boyce’s death

Cameron Boyce was found dead in his North Hollywood, California home, six year ago.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, Cameron died of epilepsy. He was just 20.

