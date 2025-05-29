Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Cassie welcomes third baby days after sensational trial

The Bad Boy Records founder has been facing serious charges of trafficking and racketeering since September last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura reportedly welcomed her third child days after her bombshell testimony in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ high-profile trial.

The former flame of the disgraced hip-hop mogul celebrated the arrival of her third baby with her husband and personal trainer, Alex Fine, on Tuesday, May 27th, 2025.

According to TMZ, Cassie was rushed to a New York Hospital earlier this week from the Manhattan Court, where she testified for the ongoing case proceedings against Diddy.

When she reached the hospital, the 38-year-old American singer delivered her first baby boy after her two daughters, Frankie Stone Fine and Sunny Cinco Fine.

Cassie shares her two daughters with whom? 

She welcomes her first daughter, Frankie, in December 2019 and the other one in March 2021, respectively.

Cassie announces her pregnancy in which year?

The mom-of-three initially announced her third pregnancy in February this year with a heartfelt Instagram post.

At the time, she shared a black-and-white photo from her maternal shoot, captioning, "Best gift [he] could ask for."

Why Cassie was involved in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' bombshell trial? 

This update comes after she attended the sensational court proceedings of her ex-boyfriend on May 6th, 2025. 

Cassie previously accused the Bad Boy Records founder of physical abuse and more in November 2023.

In her case filing, she alleged that the father-of-seven beat her when she was dating him and her second boyfriend, Kid Cudi, in December 2007.

However, the trial began with Cassandra Cassie Ventura's testimony, where she recounted the alleged incident in multiple case hearings.

Sean Diddy Combs ex Cassie welcomes third baby days after sensational trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Cassie welcomes third baby days after sensational trial  

The case trial is expected to finish in July this year.   

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' stylist Deonte Nash testifies his high-profile trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' stylist Deonte Nash testifies his high-profile trial
The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of trafficking and racketeering
Presley Chweneyagae 'Tsotsi' Academy Award-winning star passes away at 40
Presley Chweneyagae 'Tsotsi' Academy Award-winning star passes away at 40
Presley Chweneyagae gained popularity with his iconic crime-thriller series 'Tsotsi'
Jennifer Aniston excitedly announces ‘The Morning Show’ S4 release date
Jennifer Aniston excitedly announces ‘The Morning Show’ S4 release date
The ‘Friends’ starlet shared a gallery of rare photos as she revealed the release date of the highly-anticipated Season 4 of ‘The Morning Show’
Brad Pitt finally reacts to his divorce settlement with ex Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt finally reacts to his divorce settlement with ex Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt initially parted ways in 2016 after spending six years together
Taylor Swift marks major milestone in country music with prestigious new title
Taylor Swift marks major milestone in country music with prestigious new title
The Eras Tour hitmaker, Taylor Swift, earns esteemed new title in country music
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face L.A fire investigator in bombshell court trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face L.A fire investigator in bombshell court trial
The disgraced hip-hop music mogul's high-profile trial began earlier this month
Ed Gale, known for playing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at 61
Ed Gale, known for playing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at 61
American actor Ed Gale, famous for his role as Chucky in hit film ‘Child’s Play’ passed away at the age of 61
Catherine Paiz finally speaks on ex Austin McBroom's infidelity scandal
Catherine Paiz finally speaks on ex Austin McBroom's infidelity scandal
The Ace Family YouTuber Catherine Paiz breaks her silence on ex-husband Austin McBroom's cheating
Hailey Bieber appears glum in first outing after Justin Bieber Vogue comment
Hailey Bieber appears glum in first outing after Justin Bieber Vogue comment
Justin Bieber recently penned an open apology to wife Hailey Bieber over his ‘mean’ comments in the past
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott pack on PDA during Costa Rica getaway
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott pack on PDA during Costa Rica getaway
The former One Direction heartthrob and Zara McDermott first sparked dating rumours in March
Selena Gomez faces backlash over ‘disrespecting’ Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter show
Selena Gomez faces backlash over ‘disrespecting’ Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter show
Selena Gomez attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over the weekend
Hugh Jackman, Sutton's whirlwind romance forces Deborra-Lee to file divorce
Hugh Jackman, Sutton's whirlwind romance forces Deborra-Lee to file divorce
The 'X-Men' star initially announced separation from his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, in 2023