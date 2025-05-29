Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Cassie welcomes third baby days after sensational trial  

Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura reportedly welcomed her third child days after her bombshell testimony in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ high-profile trial.
The former flame of the disgraced hip-hop mogul celebrated the arrival of her third baby with her husband and personal trainer, Alex Fine, on Tuesday, May 27th, 2025.
According to TMZ, Cassie was rushed to a New York Hospital earlier this week from the Manhattan Court, where she testified for the ongoing case proceedings against Diddy.
When she reached the hospital, the 38-year-old American singer delivered her first baby boy after her two daughters, Frankie Stone Fine and Sunny Cinco Fine.
Cassie shares her two daughters with whom?
She welcomes her first daughter, Frankie, in December 2019 and the other one in March 2021, respectively.
Cassie announces her pregnancy in which year?
The mom-of-three initially announced her third pregnancy in February this year with a heartfelt Instagram post.
At the time, she shared a black-and-white photo from her maternal shoot, captioning, "Best gift [he] could ask for."
Why Cassie was involved in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' bombshell trial?
This update comes after she attended the sensational court proceedings of her ex-boyfriend on May 6th, 2025.
Cassie previously accused the Bad Boy Records founder of physical abuse and more in November 2023.
In her case filing, she alleged that the father-of-seven beat her when she was dating him and her second boyfriend, Kid Cudi, in December 2007.
However, the trial began with Cassandra Cassie Ventura's testimony, where she recounted the alleged incident in multiple case hearings.
The case trial is expected to finish in July this year.