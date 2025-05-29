Entertainment

Presley Chweneyagae 'Tsotsi' Academy Award-winning star passes away at 40

Presley Chweneyagae gained popularity with his iconic crime-thriller series 'Tsotsi'

Presley Chweneyagae, the South African actor, has peacefully passed away at the age of 40.

The deceased actor's long-time agency MLA announced the somber update by releasing an emotional statement on Tuesday, May 27th, 2025.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of one of South Africa's most gifted and beloved actors," the agency added.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the cause of Chweneyagae's death has remained unknown. 

The South African star began his acting debut with a crime-thriller drama, Tsotsi, back in 2005 with his iconic role as David Tsotsi.

In the film, Chweneyagae plays a small-time hoodlum who steals a car only to discover a baby in the back seat that causes him to change his ways.

Tributes pour in after the sudden demise of Presley Chweneyagae:

Shortly after the actor's death several media personalities and close pals began pouring tributes over the death of the actor.

The official X account of the South African government tweeted, "The nation mourns the loss of a gifted storyteller whose talent lit up our screens and hearts. Your legacy will live on through the powerful stories you told."

Fikile Mbalula, the secretary-general of the African National Congress also paid tribute to the actor on X, writing, "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Presley Chweneyagae."

"A true giant of South African film and theatre, his legacy in Tsotsi, The River, and beyond will live on. Condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his brilliance," the caption read. 

