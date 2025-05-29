Entertainment

Justin Bieber shares PDA-filled photos with Hailey to celebrate her $1B deal

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand, Rhode, signed a 'definitive agreement' with e.l.f beauty, worth $1 billion

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Justin Bieber can’t keep his hands off wife, Hailey!

On Wednesday, the Sorry singer took to his Instagram account to share a slew of cheeky images of himself with Hailey Bieber as they celebrate her whopping brand deal.

In the photo, Hailey could be seen beaming ear to ear as Justin wrapped his arms around her and squeezed her chest.

Justin Bieber shares PDA-filled photos with Hailey to celebrate her $1B deal

Meanwhile the next photo showed the Peaches singer planting a tender kiss on the Rhode founder’s cheek, showcasing their loving bond to the world.

The carousel also featured a photo of him golfing with friends and riding on a golf cart seemingly backstage at Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s LA concert where he made a surprise appearance over the weekend.

Hour after the post, Justin shared a screenshot oh Hailey’s post, announcing her $1 billion Rhode deal, to hype her up without writing anything in the caption.

Hailey Bieber’s $1 billion Rhode deal

On Wednesday, Hailey Bieber announced that her skincare brand Rhode has signed a "definitive agreement" with e.l.f beauty, potentially worth $1 billion.

“When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally. So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode,” she wrote on Instagram.

Hailey’s latest career move comes after she graced the cover of Vogue’s Summer 2025 edition last week.

'Mamma Mia!' producer eyes Sabrina Carpenter for third film role
'Mamma Mia!' producer eyes Sabrina Carpenter for third film role
Mamma Mia! franchise producer hints at Sabrina Carpenter's appearance in the upcoming third film
Hailey Bieber announces major Rhode deal with emotional message
Hailey Bieber announces major Rhode deal with emotional message
Hailey Bieber's brand Rhode bags one of the largest deal in the celebrity beauty world
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' stylist Deonte Nash testifies his high-profile trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' stylist Deonte Nash testifies his high-profile trial
The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of trafficking and racketeering
Presley Chweneyagae 'Tsotsi' Academy Award-winning star passes away at 40
Presley Chweneyagae 'Tsotsi' Academy Award-winning star passes away at 40
Presley Chweneyagae gained popularity with his iconic crime-thriller series 'Tsotsi'
Jennifer Aniston excitedly announces ‘The Morning Show’ S4 release date
Jennifer Aniston excitedly announces ‘The Morning Show’ S4 release date
The ‘Friends’ starlet shared a gallery of rare photos as she revealed the release date of the highly-anticipated Season 4 of ‘The Morning Show’
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Cassie welcomes third baby days after sensational trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Cassie welcomes third baby days after sensational trial
The Bad Boy Records founder has been facing serious charges of trafficking and racketeering since September last year
Brad Pitt finally reacts to his divorce settlement with ex Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt finally reacts to his divorce settlement with ex Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt initially parted ways in 2016 after spending six years together
Taylor Swift marks major milestone in country music with prestigious new title
Taylor Swift marks major milestone in country music with prestigious new title
The Eras Tour hitmaker, Taylor Swift, earns esteemed new title in country music
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face L.A fire investigator in bombshell court trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face L.A fire investigator in bombshell court trial
The disgraced hip-hop music mogul's high-profile trial began earlier this month
Ed Gale, known for playing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at 61
Ed Gale, known for playing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at 61
American actor Ed Gale, famous for his role as Chucky in hit film ‘Child’s Play’ passed away at the age of 61
Catherine Paiz finally speaks on ex Austin McBroom's infidelity scandal
Catherine Paiz finally speaks on ex Austin McBroom's infidelity scandal
The Ace Family YouTuber Catherine Paiz breaks her silence on ex-husband Austin McBroom's cheating
Hailey Bieber appears glum in first outing after Justin Bieber Vogue comment
Hailey Bieber appears glum in first outing after Justin Bieber Vogue comment
Justin Bieber recently penned an open apology to wife Hailey Bieber over his ‘mean’ comments in the past