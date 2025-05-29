Justin Bieber shares PDA-filled photos with Hailey to celebrate her $1B deal

Justin Bieber can’t keep his hands off wife, Hailey!
On Wednesday, the Sorry singer took to his Instagram account to share a slew of cheeky images of himself with Hailey Bieber as they celebrate her whopping brand deal.
In the photo, Hailey could be seen beaming ear to ear as Justin wrapped his arms around her and squeezed her chest.
Meanwhile the next photo showed the Peaches singer planting a tender kiss on the Rhode founder’s cheek, showcasing their loving bond to the world.
The carousel also featured a photo of him golfing with friends and riding on a golf cart seemingly backstage at Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s LA concert where he made a surprise appearance over the weekend.
Hour after the post, Justin shared a screenshot oh Hailey’s post, announcing her $1 billion Rhode deal, to hype her up without writing anything in the caption.
Hailey Bieber’s $1 billion Rhode deal
On Wednesday, Hailey Bieber announced that her skincare brand Rhode has signed a "definitive agreement" with e.l.f beauty, potentially worth $1 billion.
“When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally. So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode,” she wrote on Instagram.
Hailey’s latest career move comes after she graced the cover of Vogue’s Summer 2025 edition last week.