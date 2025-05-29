Entertainment

Lorde goes topless in 'Man of the Year' MV after sharing 'Virgin' tracklist

Lorde gave first glimpse of upcoming album 'Virgin' with the release of 'What Was That' music video

Lorde continues to excite fans for her upcoming album Virgin with little sneak peaks – and in this case – a fresh new music video.

On Thursday, May 29, the Royal crooner dropped the visual track, which was teased on social media as a song "written in blood."

The Man of The Year music video began with a close up shot of Lorde as she sang the lyrics sitting in a chair before removing her white t-shirt.

In the music promo, the 28-year-old singer could be seen putting tape on her chest, giving almost an identical look as her 2025 Met Gala outfit, where she wore a gray floating bra piece.

The track followed the release of her single What Was That, which Lorde premiered in Washington Square Park in April, 2025.

Both tracks will feature in her upcoming album Virgin, which is set to be released on June 27, 2025, a follow-up to her 2021's Solar Power.

Lorde's Virgin track list

Posting her album cover on social media, which featured an X-ray of ribs with charm necklace that read Virgin and a silhouette of phoenix, Lorde also dropped the track list.

She captioned the post with the song titles which included, Hammer, Shapeshifter, What Was That, Man Of The Year, Current Affairs, Favourite Daughter, Clearblue, GRWM Broken Glass, If She Could See Me Now and David.

