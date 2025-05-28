Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face L.A fire investigator in bombshell court trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to face more witnesses in the upcoming proceedings of his bombshell court trial.
The disgraced hip-hop mogul has been facing sex trafficking and human racketeering charges since his arrest in September, last year.
Shortly after Diddy's ex-assistant, Capricorn Clark's testimony in Tuesday's court hearing, the prosecution decided to bring a Los Angeles fire investigator.
The jury started the high-profile trial with a case filed by the Bad Boy Records founder's ex-girlfriend, Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura.
She testified against the American rapper and accused him of beating her when she was dating him in 2011.
The eight-month-pregnant American singer and dancer additionally requested the prosecution of her ex-boyfriend Kid Cudi, whom Diddy once threatened.
Diddy has given verbal threats to Cudi, upon finding his alleged relationship with her ex-boyfriend.
However, the rap icon's former worker testified against him and claimed that she saw her former boss assault Cassie.
According to People, Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy’s defense team's motion for a mistrial after they objected to a line of questioning regarding destroyed fingerprint evidence related to the investigation into the bombing of Kid Cudi's car.
When will Sean Diddy Combs' trial close?
Sean Diddy Combs' highly-anticipated court trial is expected to finish within six weeks, as Judge Arun Subramanian previously said that the trial should finish by July 4.