Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face L.A fire investigator in bombshell court trial

The disgraced hip-hop music mogul's high-profile trial began earlier this month

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to face more witnesses in the upcoming proceedings of his bombshell court trial.

The disgraced hip-hop mogul has been facing sex trafficking and human racketeering charges since his arrest in September, last year. 

Shortly after Diddy's ex-assistant, Capricorn Clark's testimony in Tuesday's court hearing, the prosecution decided to bring a Los Angeles fire investigator.

The jury started the high-profile trial with a case filed by the Bad Boy Records founder's ex-girlfriend, Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura.

She testified against the American rapper and accused him of beating her when she was dating him in 2011.

The eight-month-pregnant American singer and dancer additionally requested the prosecution of her ex-boyfriend Kid Cudi, whom Diddy once threatened.

Diddy has given verbal threats to Cudi, upon finding his alleged relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

However, the rap icon's former worker testified against him and claimed that she saw her former boss assault Cassie.

According to People, Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy’s defense team's motion for a mistrial after they objected to a line of questioning regarding destroyed fingerprint evidence related to the investigation into the bombing of Kid Cudi's car.

When will Sean Diddy Combs' trial close? 

Sean Diddy Combs' highly-anticipated court trial is expected to finish within six weeks, as Judge Arun Subramanian previously said that the trial should finish by July 4. 

