Taylor Swift marks major milestone in country music with prestigious new title

Taylor Swift is a celebrated country music star and the new recognition is a proof to it!
The Blank Space crooner was recently crowned with a prestigious new title for her incredible contribution and influence in the country music industry.
Earlier this week, Billboard – a well-known American msuic and entertainment magazine – released its Top Country Artist of the 21st Century list, in which they listed the top 100 country music icons.
In the list, the Lover songstress secured the third spot among the 100 greatest singers, making it a milestone moment for the Grammy-winner.
Meanwhile, the first and second positions were secured by Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw respectively.
Notably, this isn’t the first time that the Wildest Dreams hitmaker has made it to the Billboard list, as she has successfully earned top spots in multiple charts, including Billboard Top 100 and Top 200.
In another remarkable feat, Taylor Swift has also been the only artist to earn the magazine’s yearly top artist title four times – 2009, 2015, 2023, and 2024.
Who is Taylor Swift?
Taylor Alison Swift, born on December 13, 1989, is an American singer and songwriter, who is acclaimed for her autobiographical songwriting and cultural impact.
She is also regarded as one of the best-selling artist of the world, the highest-grossing touring artist, the richest female musician, and the first billionaire with music as the primary source of income.